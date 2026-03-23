UN: ADVANCING JUSTICE FOR WOMEN AND GIRLS 

At the just concluded 70th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), the global community once again affirmed a powerful truth: justice for women and girls is the cornerstone of sustainable development, peace, and equality.

Yet, beyond the declarations and negotiated texts lies a more important question, how do we translate global commitments into real impact at the grassroots?

The Helpline Social Support Initiative Abuja, in collaboration with DEPOWA and our global partners, our CSW70 Side Event was not just another engagement but a practical response to the very issues highlighted in the CSW70 agreed conclusions.

The conclusions emphasize that access to justice must go beyond legal systems to address structural barriers such as poverty, discrimination, and economic exclusion.

Our event directly aligned with this priority through its dual focus: Building the next generation of female leaders and economic empowerment as a pathway to Justice.

These themes were not by chance, they reflect a deliberate strategy to tackle the root causes of injustice. Because the reality is clear: A woman who is economically dependent is less likely to seek justice. A girl excluded from education is less likely to understand her rights.

One of the strongest outcomes of CSW70 is the recognition that economic empowerment is inseparable from access to justice.

Our panel discussions, particularly on financial inclusion and economic stability for women and families, especially within security communities, brought this to life.

Through initiatives such as skills development for women and widows.

Digital empowerment through STEM education are already implementing what CSW70 recommends: integrated solutions that combine legal awareness, economic strength, and social support systems.

This is how justice becomes real, not just in courtrooms, but in homes, communities, and livelihoods.

CSW70 calls for coordinated, survivor-centred responses to gender-based violence, supported by accessible legal, health, and social services.

Our work through Helpline reflects this model: Providing support pathways for vulnerable women, linking victims to services and empowerment opportunities, and promoting dignity restoration alongside justice.

This approach recognizes that justice is not only about punishment, it is about healing, restoration, and prevention.

Another key highlight of CSW70 is the emphasis on a whole-of-society approach, bringing together governments, civil society, private sector, and international partners.

The Side Event embodied this principle.

With participation from: the United Nations system International development actors, civil society leaders, financial and empowerment experts, we demonstrated that collaboration is not optional, it is essential.

The presence and commitment of global leaders, including the UN Assistant Secretary-General, further reinforced the importance of partnerships in scaling impact.

CSW70 underscores the importance of education, innovation, and technology in expanding access to justice. Our focus on empowering girls in STEM and public decision-making directly contributes to this agenda.

Because when girls are equipped with digital skills, leadership capacity, confidence to participate, they are not just beneficiaries, they become drivers of change and defenders of justice.

The CSW70 conclusions provide a clear roadmap, but implementation must be local.

Our experience shows that Nigeria can accelerate progress by integrating economic empowerment into justice systems, expanding grassroots legal awareness, supporting women-led community initiatives, and investing in partnerships that deliver measurable impact.

The UN CSW70 has reaffirmed global commitments. But the real story is in what we do next. Our Side Event is a testament that we are not waiting for change, we are building it.

By aligning global frameworks with local action, we are demonstrating that: Justice is possible, empowerment is practical, and transformation is already underway.

The future of gender equality will not be defined by conferences alone, but by how boldly we implement their outcomes.

And in this journey, we remain committed, not just to advocacy, but to impact that can be seen, felt, and sustained.

Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, President, Helpline Social Support Initiative (HSSI), New York