THE COST OF INSTITUTIONAL REFORM

Reform is a tasking exercise, requiring patience, persistence, and courage, writes

OFOVWE AIG-IMOUKHUEDE

Last week in Abuja, we celebrated the graduation of Cohort 5 of the AIG Public Leaders Programme. Sixty-eight senior public servants from seven African countries completed the programme and joined a growing community of reform-minded leaders working across the continent. Moments like these deserve celebration. But they also invite reflection.

As I watched the graduates receive their certificates, I found myself thinking less about what they had achieved and more about what lies ahead. Because anyone who has attempted serious reform within a public institution quickly learns a difficult truth: reform carries a cost.

This is something we rarely discuss openly in international development. We tend to emphasise solutions, tools and possibilities. We highlight the importance of leadership, training, and innovation. All of these matter, and they form the foundation of our work at the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation.

But experience has also taught us that reform is not simply a technical exercise. It is institutional work. And institutions resist change.

Why Institutions Resist Change: Public institutions are designed to produce predictable outcomes. They are built on rules, precedent, and established ways of working. Over time, people build careers, authority, and professional identity within these systems.

When reform is proposed, it does not only introduce a new process. It disrupts existing arrangements. It creates uncertainty about roles, influence, and accountability. This is why many well-designed reforms struggle to gain traction. The challenge is rarely a lack of policy solutions or technical knowledge. In many cases, the tools already exist. The real challenge lies in navigating the incentives and relationships that sustain existing systems.

A director who wants to clean up a payroll system may know exactly what needs to be done. But removing ghost workers may mean confronting the individuals who benefit from the existing arrangement.

A manager seeking to digitise records may have access to the right software. Yet the clerks who currently control paper files may perceive digital systems as a loss of influence.

Reform therefore requires more than technical competence. It requires political awareness, patience, and persistence.

What Reform Demands of Leaders : Over the years, I have observed many capable public servants reach a point where the resistance to reform becomes deeply personal.

A Director attempting to streamline a permit process is not simply improving a workflow. They are asking colleagues to surrender practices that may have existed for years. They are challenging routines that others find familiar and secure. This work demands careful navigation of institutional dynamics. Reformers must understand incentives, build coalitions, and know when to advance and when to pause. Progress often depends less on technical brilliance than on the ability to sustain momentum within complex systems.

Reform can also be isolating. Those pushing for change may find themselves increasingly separate from the informal networks that shape decision-making. Meetings become more cautious. Approvals take longer. Questions become sharper. Over the years, I have observed many capable public servants reach a point where the resistance to reform becomes deeply personal.

A leader attempting to streamline a permit process is not simply improving a workflow. They are asking colleagues to surrender practices that may have existed for years. They are challenging routines that others find familiar and secure.

This work demands careful navigation of institutional dynamics. Reformers must read incentives, build coalitions, and know when to advance and when to pause. Progress often depends less on technical brilliance than on the ability to sustain momentum within complex systems.

Reform can also be isolating. Those pushing for change may find themselves increasingly separate from the informal networks that shape decision-making. Meetings become more cautious. Approvals take longer. Questions become sharper. This is not necessarily hostility. It is the natural response of institutions adjusting to disruption.

The toll, however, is real. Reform often requires spending political capital on initiatives whose benefits may only become visible years later. It requires persistence in the face of daily friction and the willingness to continue even when progress feels slow.

Training and Preparation: This reality shapes how we design the AIG Public Leaders Programme. The programme provides participants with technical tools: policy analysis, strategic management, digital governance, and institutional leadership. These capabilities are essential.

But training alone is not enough.

Preparation is equally important. Reform-minded leaders must understand the environment they will return to after the programme. They must recognise that even well-designed reforms can trigger resistance, not because they are flawed, but because they alter existing incentives.

Preparation therefore includes learning how to map stakeholders, anticipate resistance, and build support over time. It involves understanding when to push forward and when to consolidate progress. Most importantly, it requires accepting that change within institutions is often slower and more incremental than reformers hope.

The importance of Networks: One of the most important elements of the AIG Public Leaders Programme is the alumni network.

Today, the network includes more than 300 public sector leaders across seven African countries. It creates a community where reformers can exchange experience, learn from one another, and sustain momentum.

Institutional change can be isolating work. Networks help counter that isolation. They allow leaders to learn from peers who have faced similar obstacles and found ways to navigate them.

While the network does not eliminate the challenges of reform, it strengthens the resilience of those who undertake it.

What Graduation Means: Graduation from the AIG Public Leaders Programme does not signify that the work ahead will be easy. Rather, it reflects readiness.

Participants return to their institutions with stronger analytical tools, broader networks, and a clearer understanding of the realities of reform. They will encounter resistance. They will need to adapt strategies and build alliances. Progress may be slower than they would like. But they also return with something equally important: the knowledge that change is possible.

Across the continent, public servants are demonstrating that even deeply embedded systems can evolve when capable leaders remain committed to improving them.

Why the Effort Matters: Reform is demanding work. It requires patience, persistence, and courage. But the alternative, leaving ineffective systems unchanged, carries a far greater cost. That cost is borne by citizens who rely on public institutions to deliver essential services.

The graduates of Cohort 5 now join a growing community of leaders committed to improving how government works.

The work ahead will not always be visible. It will rarely be easy.

But it matters. And over time, it is work that strengthens institutions and improves lives.

Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede is Executive Vice-Chair, Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation