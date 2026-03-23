Oborevwori Lauds Tony Elumelu’s Commitment to Humanity as Business Mogul Turns 63

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr Tony Elumelu, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday, lauding his outstanding commitment to humanity exemplified by his initiatives to uplifting Africa economically and socially.

Mr Tony Elumelu remains an exceptional leader whose life continues to inspire hope, enterprise and prosperity across Africa, the governor said in a statement on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon.

He described Elumelu as an illustrious of Delta State and “a shining symbol of excellence, resilience and visionary leadership”.

He noted that Elumelu’s remarkable journey from humble beginnings to global prominence stands as a powerful testament to the boundless possibilities that hard work, discipline and purpose can achieve.

Governor Oborevwori described the UBA Chairman as a pride of Delta whose unwavering commitment to Africapitalism and entrepreneurship has transformed countless lives.

According to him, through strategic investments and philanthropic initiatives, Elumelu has empowered thousands of young Africans, lifting many from poverty and nurturing them into successful entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

Oborevwori further observed that Elumelu’s enduring belief in Africa’s potential and his deliberate efforts to democratize opportunities have not only strengthened economies, but also restored dignity and hope to many families across the continent.

“As you celebrate 63 impactful years, your life remains a beacon of inspiration to our youths and a reminder that greatness is achievable through vision, courage and service to humanity,” the Governor said.

While praying for businessman and philanthropist’s “continued strength, wisdom and greater accomplishments” in all his endeavours, Governor Oborevwori expressed confidence that Elumelu’s “legacy of empowerment and transformation will continue to shape the future of Africa for generations to come”.