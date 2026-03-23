Nigerian Navy Intercepts Illegal Fuel, Arrests Eight Suspects in Rivers





Sunday Ehigiator



The Nigerian Navy has intercepted about 44,000 litres of suspected illegally refined petroleum products and arrested eight suspects in Rivers State under its ongoing anti-crude oil theft operations.



The operation, conducted under Operation Delta Sentinel, took place in the Degema, Ogbogoro, and Ogbologo general areas following actionable intelligence on illicit activities.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Director of Naval Information, Captain AA Folorunsho, said: “The Nigerian Navy has recorded another operational success under Operation DELTA SENTINEL with the interception of a large consignment of illegally refined petroleum products and the arrest of suspected oil thieves in the Degema/Ogbogoro/Ogbologo general areas of Rivers State.”



He added that personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Pathfinder, deployed an anti-crude oil theft patrol team which led to the interception.



“Acting on credible intelligence on ongoing illicit activities within the area, personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER deployed an Anti-Crude Oil Theft patrol team which led to the interception of two wooden boats laden with about 44,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO),” the statement read.



Folorunsho further disclosed that eight suspects were apprehended during the operation, while others escaped.



“The operation also resulted in the arrest of eight suspects linked to the illegal activity, while additional armed accomplices fled the scene upon sighting the naval patrol team.”



He noted that those arrested would face further investigation.



“The arrested suspects and recovered products are currently in custody and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution.”



The Navy said the success aligns with the directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas.



“This success aligns with the directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, who has charged operational commanders to intensify efforts against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and other maritime crimes across the nation’s maritime domain,” the statement added.



It reiterated its commitment to sustaining the momentum of the operation.



“Accordingly, the Service remains committed to sustaining the operational tempo of Operation DELTA SENTINEL through intelligence-driven operations, enhanced patrols and inter-agency collaboration to safeguard Nigeria’s critical national assets and economic interests.”