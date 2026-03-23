Euromoney Names Coronation Infrastructure Fund Nigeria’s Best Investment Manager

Coronation Infrastructure Fund, managed by Coronation Asset Management, has been named Nigeria’s Best Investment Manager for Private Credit at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026, the only Nigerian investment platform recognised this year.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at The Peninsula London, recognising institutions that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and client impact across global wealth and investment management.

Receiving the award during the event, MD/CEO, Coronation Asset Management, Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, said: “This recognition reflects the strength of our investment platform and the capacity we have built to originate, structure and manage private credit opportunities at scale. Infrastructure remains central to Africa’s growth story, and we are deliberate in deploying capital in ways that are both commercially sound and developmentally impactful. We are proud to be playing a role in shaping resilient financial pathways for the continent.”

Coronation Infrastructure Fund has established itself as a key participant in Nigeria’s private credit landscape, providing tailored financing solutions across energy, transport, and essential infrastructure sectors.

Head, Coronation Infrastructure Funds, Mayowa Ikotun, added: “Our focus has been to build a platform that consistently translates investor capital into tangible assets that drive economic productivity. This award reinforces the strength of our execution and the relevance of private credit in bridging Africa’s infrastructure gap.”