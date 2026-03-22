When Politics Enters the Family: The Atiku Case

Politics is now creating visible tension within the family of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and it is beginning to affect party stability in Adamawa State.

The immediate issue involves two of his sons, Adamu and Mohammed. Both are said to be interested in the same House of Representatives seat in the Jada, Ganye, Toungo, and Mayo-Belwa constituency ahead of the 2027 elections. This has split members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) into rival groups.

Party officials are struggling to manage the situation. Reports suggest that each camp is backed by one of the brothers, with funding and influence shaping loyalties. This has slowed decision-making and weakened the party’s structure at the state level.

The problem goes beyond one contest. Different members of the Atiku family are now in different political camps. One son, Abba, has already joined the ruling APC and openly supports President Bola Tinubu. Others remain aligned with their father’s political path.

For party members, this raises practical concerns. Some fear the ADC in Adamawa is becoming too dependent on one family, both in leadership and funding. Others worry that internal disputes could cost the party support before the elections.

There are already signs of strain. Key figures have stepped back from party activities, and some are considering leaving altogether. Efforts to settle the dispute internally, including reports of a possible family-led decision on the ticket, may come too late to repair the damage.

For voters, the issue is simple. Political parties are expected to offer clear choices and stable leadership. When internal conflicts dominate, it becomes harder to focus on policy, representation, and results.

What is happening in Adamawa shows how quickly personal ambition can affect public politics—and how family dynamics can shape outcomes beyond the home.