Police Clarifies IGP’s Misgivings Over Proliferation of Police Tactical Teams

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has clarified the concerns expressed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, regarding the proliferation of tactical teams across the country.

The clarification follows widespread reports in sections of the digital media suggesting that the IGP had ordered the immediate dissolution of multiple tactical units operating within state commands nationwide.

Police authorities have, however, described such reports as a misrepresentation of his directive.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anthony Placid, explained that the IGP’s position has been misunderstood.

He noted that, while the police chief recognises the critical role tactical teams play in crime-fighting, he is concerned about their unchecked expansion and the challenges it poses.

According to him, the IGP, drawing from his extensive operational experience across the country, is mindful of public concerns surrounding the activities of these units, particularly the excesses linked to poorly supervised teams.

He added that the proliferation of such units has also depleted manpower at police divisions and posts, thereby weakening core policing duties.

To address these concerns, the IGP has directed a rationalisation of tactical teams rather than their outright disbandment.

Under the new arrangement, zonal and state commands are to maintain a maximum of five tactical teams, while area commands and divisions are limited to three.

Commanders are expected to achieve this through the merging or restructuring of existing units, based on operational needs.

The police further clarified that the directive does not affect state government-established security outfits, such as the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos, the Special Response Squad in Oyo State, and other similar formations across the country.

The move, according to the Force Headquarters, is aimed at strengthening supervision, improving accountability, and redeploying personnel to police stations to enhance community policing.

It is also expected to reduce public complaints associated with the excesses of some tactical units.

The statement emphasised that the IGP remains committed to building a professional, people-oriented police force, in line with his earlier pledge to prioritise accountability and public trust.