Okeke: Optiva Capital Partners Building A Powerful Network Of Women Leaders

The Executive Director, Business Development of Optiva Capital Partners, Africa’s foremost firm in investment immigration, wealth retention and global mobility, Dr. Amaka Okeke, has called for stronger collaboration among women.

She stated this at an exclusive leadership conversation to commemorate the International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026, bringing together influential female leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals shaping the future of business and enterprise across the continent, hosted by Optiva Capital Partners.

Ambassador Okeke described the forum as a platform for honest conversations beyond “polished success stories”, noting that the theme, ‘#Give to Gain’, reflected women’s daily sacrifices. “We are building a community where women can connect, share experiences and grow together,” she said.

The high-level event, which held on Friday, March 20, reflected the transformative principle that purposeful leadership, mentorship and shared opportunities can unlock lasting prosperity for individuals, businesses and communities.

Headlining the event was Apostle Folorunso Alakija, one of Africa’s most respected business icons and widely recognised as the richest Black woman on the continent.

Known globally for her resilience, visionary entrepreneurship and philanthropic impact, Apostle Alakija set the tone for a powerful exchange of ideas on leadership, purpose and generational wealth.

Optiva Capital Partners, Africa’s leading investment immigration and wealth retention firm, in joining the global community to celebrate IWD, demonstrated its commitment to the women whose leadership, resilience, and excellence continue to shape the organisation, the business world and society at large.

“With women making up 70% of our workforce, we are proud to say that our success is deeply rooted in the talent, dedication, and passion of our female colleagues,” stated the Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Franklin Nechi.

The firm also acknowledges its formidable female workforce, led by the Executive Director of Business Development, Dr. Amaka Okeke, whose over 12 years of outstanding service exemplify Optiva’s commitment to merit, professionalism and inclusive leadership.

The well-attended event hosted by Optiva Capital Partners, reflected the firm’s growing commitment to supporting women not only as participants in the global economy but as architects of its future.

For Optiva Capital Partners, the celebration of IWD goes beyond symbolism. The firm has consistently championed the advancement of women in leadership, entrepreneurship and financial empowerment, recognising that women today play a pivotal role in shaping investment decisions, wealth creation strategies and family legacy planning.

By convening influential voices across industries, the #GiveToGain event created a platform where women exchanged knowledge, built networks and explored opportunities that extend far beyond traditional boundaries.

For many attendees, the event was more than a celebration, it was an opportunity to join a growing community of women committed to redefining leadership and influence in Africa’s emerging economic landscape.

By hosting the exclusive IWD leadership conversation, Optiva Capital Partners re-affirmed its position as a catalyst for progressive dialogue around wealth, leadership and global opportunity.

Earlier in her keynote speech, Alakija urged Nigerian women to remain steadfast and refuse to be discouraged by rejection, stressing that persistence, courage and faith remained critical to achieving success.

She also said women should not be discouraged by gender in trying to achieve their visions.

She described her life journey, from a modest upbringing to becoming one of Nigeria’s most prominent business figures, as one shaped by deliberate actions and unwavering trust in God.

She said: “Every single woman here is special in the hands of the Lord. I am just a tool; it has never been about me, but about God working through me.”