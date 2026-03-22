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NSC Orders Immediate Suspension of New Shipping Tariffs

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has directed shipping lines and their agencies to suspend the implementation of recently approved tariffs immediately.
The directive is contained in a notice issued by the council’s management and made available to journalists in Lagos at the weekend.
It stated that the order followed ongoing engagements with key stakeholders over the newly approved charges.


According to the council, the engagements responded to concerns about the timing, structure, and potential impact of the tariffs on port users and logistics operations.
“To safeguard fair competition, transparency, and sectoral stability, the council considers it necessary to halt further implementation,” the council said.


It added that the suspension would remain pending the conclusion of consultations and a comprehensive regulatory review.
“Accordingly, all affected operators are mandated to revert to, and apply strictly, the tariff regime previously in force,” the statement read.
It warned that any deviation would constitute a breach of compliance and attract sanctions under existing laws.
“The council will, upon conclusion of consultations and internal reviews, communicate a definitive position on the matter,” it added.
The NSC reaffirmed its commitment to effective regulation, protection of cargo interests, and promotion of an efficient and equitable maritime transport system.
It urged all operators to ensure strict and immediate compliance.

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