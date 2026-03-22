  • Sunday, 22nd March, 2026

Gov Sule: I’m Under Pressure to Go to Senate in 2027

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has hinted he may contest for the Nasarawa North senatorial seat in 2027.
The governor made the disclosure during a visit by state executive council members, led by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, at his Gudi country home in Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.


Sule cited the need for quality representation for the North and pressure from some stakeholders, urging him to run.
“With all the pressure coming from our leaders, and so I don’t want them to feel offended that I have not been responding, I promise them I will contest when the time comes,” he said.
He said he had previously planned to support another candidate but changed his mind after the individual joined calls for him to contest.


The governor said he was consulting stakeholders before making a final decision, saying he’s been persuaded by traditional rulers and senior politicians from Nasarawa North.
Sule will leave office as governor after serving two four-year terms in the position.
Earlier in an opening speech, the Deputy Governor used the occasion to renew the loyalty of the cabinet to the governor.
“We will swim with you until we get to the touch line, and together we will shout hurray! We have come, we have seen, we have conquered,” he said.

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