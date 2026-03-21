UNILAG VC Advocates Stronger UK-Nigeria Academic Collaboration, Equitable Global Partnerships

Funmi Ogundare The Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, has called for deeper collaboration between Nigeria and the United Kingdom to address shared socio-economic and educational challenges.

She stressed the need for equitable and mutually beneficial global partnerships.

Speaking at an event held recently at the Faculty of Social Science of the institution, themed, ‘Presidential Keynote and the Global Goals Roundtables: Co-creating Sustainable Futures for Africa,’ Ogunsola emphasised that both Nigeria and the UK face similar pressures, particularly in public services, education and infrastructure, albeit from different perspectives.

She noted that while the UK grapples with issues such as housing shortages, immigration and workforce constraints within systems like the National Health Service, Nigeria is contending with the demands of a rapidly growing and youthful population.

According to her, Nigeria’s median age of about 19 presents both an opportunity and a challenge, placing enormous pressure on education systems, infrastructure and governance.

“We are dealing with an exploding population, how do we educate them and ensure they are properly catered for?” she asked, adding that the situation also impacts energy, housing and public trust in governance.

Ogunsola, however, pointed out that both countries can learn from each other, adding that the UK’s well-established governance structures, transparency and accountability frameworks could offer lessons to Nigeria, while Nigeria’s dynamism, innovation and resilience present valuable insights for the UK.

She also drew attention to the growing migration of skilled Nigerians, noting that this diaspora population could be strategically leveraged to strengthen collaboration in education, healthcare and governance between both nations.

On global academic partnerships, the VC emphasised the importance of shifting from traditional, one-sided models to more balanced arrangements rooted in mutual respect and shared agenda-setting.

She observed that historically, partnerships between the global north and south were often driven by northern priorities, with southern institutions playing largely implementation roles.

She stressed that: “For partnerships to be truly equitable, both sides must contribute to defining research agendas and solutions, regardless of the source of funding.

“Complex global challenges cannot be solved from one perspective alone.”

She stressed the need for joint problem-solving and recognition of the value each partner brings.

“Building trust, fostering long-term relationships and ensuring that all parties contribute meaningfully are critical to achieving sustainable collaboration,” Ogunsola added.

Addressing the role of education in a rapidly evolving technological landscape, she underscored the continued relevance of the social sciences.

She argued that while technology continues to advance, many of the challenges it creates, such as ethical concerns, privacy issues, and shifts in human behaviour, are fundamentally human problems.

“People are not technology; people use technology,” she said, noting that disciplines within the social sciences are essential for understanding the societal and psychological impacts of technological change.

She further warned that increasing digital immersion, especially among young people, is influencing value systems and social interactions, making it imperative to strengthen studies that examine human behaviour and societal trends.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), Prof Larry Kramer, cautioned against the growing global trend of reducing university education to narrow skills training, insisting that institutions must preserve their role in shaping socially responsible and value-driven graduates.

He noted that although students increasingly pursue higher education for career advancement due to rising costs and economic pressures, universities must continue to instil a sense of social responsibility and civic engagement.

“University education has to go beyond skills training. Students want to make a difference in the world, and that must remain part of what we offer,” he said, adding that education is fundamentally a values issue.

He noted that the LSE was founded on principles that emphasise improving society, and that despite evolving global realities, that core mission remains relevant.

However, he acknowledged that universities are under pressure from families and society to prioritise employability and income generation.

Kramer said institutions must strike a balance between equipping students with marketable skills and nurturing their capacity to contribute meaningfully to society, adding that this responsibility extends beyond universities to the wider society.

On international collaboration, he identified key global challenges shaping research and partnerships at LSE, including the future of democracy, political economy, sustainability, inequality, technological disruption, and the need for a stronger multilateral global order.

He described Nigeria as a country of growing global importance and expressed interest in expanding collaboration with institutions such as the University of Lagos across areas like policy research, digital innovation, climate action and leadership development.

While noting that LSE is still exploring specific partnership pathways, Kramer said such collaborations are essential in building a global intellectual ecosystem capable of addressing shared challenges.

On the future of higher education delivery, Kramer emphasised the expansion of online, hybrid and transnational learning models, while reaffirming the value of traditional campus-based education, particularly LSE’s diverse student body drawn from over 140 countries.

However, he expressed reservations about universities establishing foreign campuses, arguing that such ventures are often costly and difficult to replicate at the same quality as home institutions.

He called for strategic partnerships, including student and faculty exchanges, as a more effective model.

The LSE VC expressed concerns about the rising cost of education globally, noting that declining government funding is shifting the financial burden to students and alumni.

He revealed that scholarships, particularly for African students, remain a top priority for LSE.

On the debate around Global North-South partnerships, Kramer downplayed the framing as overly simplistic, arguing that differences among universities are more about resources than geography.

According to him, “Academic excellence exists worldwide, with talented students and faculty across all regions, partnerships should be built on mutual respect and recognition of these strengths, rather than assumptions of superiority.

“We think of LSE as a global university, not just a UK institution.”