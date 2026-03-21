Uche Montana’s New Film, ‘Monica’ Explores Cost of Family First 

Tosin Clegg

Nigerian Actress and film producer, Uche Frances Nwaefuna known by many as Uche Montana recently released a new movie on her YouTube page she titled, ‘Monica.’

The movie explores the life of a first daughter and eldest child, played by Uche Montana who acted as Monica. The film kicks off with a daily routine of how she helps her mother go about her business before she sets to get her younger siblings to school and finally going to her apprenticeship work after all is done.

For Monica that was her daily routine and she did it with so much joy and genuinely committed herself to putting everyone first. The first 30 minutes of the film showed how she would effortlessly sacrifice her food, her time, her resources and much more so that everyone else is fine ignoring her own self in the buildup.

But what began as harmless and innocent gradually started becoming something else as she shoulders her family’s financial burdens, faced exploitation and manipulation from her mother. This got her to a brink and she gradually more or less accepted her fate as it was. The central themes of sacrifice, family, and relationships upheld the movie.

The film further details the effect of her mother’s actions which was thought provoking as it became unexplainable why she was hostile and unbearable to Monica. Ignoring the possibility of her exploitation by a predator, denying her the possibilities of a university education, deploying physiological play on her, cutting her off a promising future with a man ready to give her all among other things really made fans upset with the character of the mother.

In her own words as shared on her Instagram page she wrote, “Home should protect you. A mother should shield you. But I guess the movie MONICA is what happens when the danger is inside the home?”

At some point it felt the mother was her step mother because many couldn’t just understand how she chose to ill-treat her the way she did. And the Monica character seemed to take it all in till the very end of film as she got even betrayed by the younger siblings she sacrificed so much for as she denied herself a university education, her dreams and a good life.

Frankly the movie had the in-depth play of today’s reality but there was a need for a balance in the whole story as the plot could have taken different directions. The scripting of years wasn’t perfect as the setting of time still showed what life today is compared to how the journey was drafted into a blend of 20 years. The only thing that was paid attention to was the house setting which kind of followed with time.

Another thing again was how the story kept flowing in the same theme because I’m sure many would have wanted Monica to snap out of the way she acted all through. Because how would someone still chose to take in all of that brutality despite the fact a lot of things were obviously obvious.

In all, Monica stands as a bold and emotionally charged portrayal of sacrifice, family dynamics, and the often-unspoken realities within the home. While the film successfully sparks important conversations and reflects relatable societal issues, it also leaves room for deeper character resolution and narrative balance. Nonetheless, Uche Montana once again delivers a compelling performance that keeps viewers engaged, making the film not just a story to watch, but one to reflect on long after the credits roll.