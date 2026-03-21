Mavin Artist Heats-up Social Media, Drags Don Jazzy

Ferdinard Ekechukwu

Barely a couple of days ago, before he sparked uproar on X (formerly Twitter), Nigerian Afro pop artiste, Charles Chibueze Chukwu, popularly known as Crayon, dropped a single titled ‘Baami’, which was launched across streaming platforms in the early hours of its release.

The singer in the new song conveys an engaging Afrobeats tune themed on protecting his hustle, enjoying life, and warding off anyone who might disrupt his progress or positive energy. ‘Baami‘ was released under Olodum Entertainment imprint. The project carries no visible Mavin branding.

The song, a mix of Pidgin and English, had barely circulated when Crayon started a ranting spree on X. He had called out the leadership of Mavin Records in a series of tweets, while he continued to trend after he named Mavin boss Don Jazzy, and Mavins chief operating officer Tega Oghenejobo.

The singer made several posts online which drew criticism for what he said about Don Jazzy. In one of the tweets, Crayon accused Mavin records of earning $200 million, without giving him a penny, in addition to delaying his payments in order to make him suffer.

In the posts, Crayon appeared to question decisions within the label while making remarks that suggested internal tensions. The singer also appeared to express frustration with his ex-label, label mate and global music star Rema, alleging that Rema had “stolen his star”.

Many questioned the timing of his tweets, suggesting it was timed following his new single – ‘Baami’. Crayon who was signed to Blowtime Entertainment, an imprint of Mavin Records in May 2019, wrote, “Mavin is going down!!!!!!”, “Rema for the next 100 years no feature. You stole my star from me.”

Amid the social media outburst, Crayon also dropped hints suggesting that he may have parted ways with the Don Jazzy-led record label. At first it felt like his X account was compromised, as the singer has been active on Instagram without raising any alarm about a hack.