Eid-el-Fitr: Tinubu, Sultan, CAN, Governors Preach Peace, Tolerance, Patience, Nation-building

*Shettima reassures of govt’s resolve to tackle insecurity, other challenges

*IGP orders nationwide deployment at tactical assets to ensure peaceful celebration

Our Correspondents

President Bola Tinubu yesterday, charged Nigerians to embody the lessons of patience, tolerance, and neighbourliness drawn from the seasons of Ramadan and Lent as a foundation for nation-building.

This is as Vice President Kashim Shettima urged Nigerians to be patient, saying Tinubu has activated everything to tackle insecurity and banditry with a view to restoring safety across the country.



In his Eid message, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar III harped on the need for tolerance and prayers for the wellbeing of the country, adding that with prayers and love the country will remain peaceful and will progress.

Also, the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) while congratulating Muslims on the Mubarak, called for national reset and return to peaceful coexistence which the country was known for.

Governors and leaders across the country also lent their voices in urging for peaceful coexistence and love for one another beyond the season of Ramadan and lent.

The President, who spoke to reporters after the Eid-el-Fitr prayers at the Dodan Barracks in Lagos, said the bedrock of development lies in peaceful and harmonious coexistence.



He said: “I pray for peace in the country. The stability, peace and security of the nation is not just one man’s responsibility. We are all involved. Report suspicious movements of people across the length and breadth of the country. These are our responsibilities too”.

Tinubu said the spiritual emphasis on charity and kindness to others should go beyond the fasting period.

According to him: “We give thanks to God for guiding us through the month of Ramadan. We have accepted the principles, philosophy and doctrine of giving, peace, security and love of our nation, and of neighbours, and kindness to all humanity in any way we can.

“We should assist the needy and help the vulnerable. That is the teaching. May God accept our sacrifices.



“We must continue not because Ramadan has come and it’s over. We thank almighty God for giving us that month. But the teaching must continue even after Ramadan. We must continue to be our brother’s keeper. Good behaviour, good neighbours, and love for humanity”.

The President noted that the focus of all religions in the country remains the worship of one God, and that the character of citizens must reflect deep spiritual values drawn from prayers, the study of the Holy Scriptures, meditation, and penitence.

He said the task of nation-building is collective, inclusive and shared by all Nigerians, urging more emphasis on the beauty of diversity and the unity of the country.



On his visit to the United Kingdom with the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and the reception by His Majesty, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla, Tinubu described the honour as a reflection of Nigeria’s place in the emerging global economy.

“Our visit was a very big opportunity for us to be a good example of the diversity in our society, being able to accept one another as our brothers’ keepers. Tolerance among all faiths. The fact that we worship the same God doesn’t mean our styles have to be the same. Our behaviour could be different, but we serve God Almighty,’’ the President stated.



Earlier in his sermon, Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, Alhaji Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla, who led the Eid al-Fitr prayer, reminded the Muslim Ummah of the significance of Ramadan and the need for the faithful to continue to live in the virtues of penitence and piety.

“Today, we are witnessing a world unsettled by tensions and fear. Nations are on edge, and economies are fragile. For Nigerians, especially the good citizens of this great nation, this is a time for calmness, not chaos—a time for wisdom, not provocation. Ours is a religion of peace and discipline and care,” the Imam said.

Shettima Reassures of Govt’s Resolve to Tackle Insecurity, Other Challenges

Vice President Shettima who joined other Muslim faithful to observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayers at Ramat Square in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, assured the people of their safety flowing from actions the government had taken.

The prayers, led by the Chief Imam of Borno State, Shettima Mamman Saleh, drew an impressive array of dignitaries, including Borno state Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, Senator Ali Ndume and Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, alongside other prominent sons and daughters of the state.



Speaking to newsmen after the prayers, Shettima expressed optimism that insecurity across the country would soon be contained through the proactive measures deployed by both the federal and state governments.

He called for unity among Nigerians, noting that the convergence of Ramadan and Lent offered a powerful moment for reflection. According to him, national progress is inseparable from peace, stressing that Nigerians must come together to confront shared challenges such as insecurity and underdevelopment.

He also commended the people and leaders of Borno State for their resilience and unwavering commitment to peace, harmony, and progress.

Earlier in his sermon, the Chief Imam urged Muslim faithful to carry forward the lessons of Ramadan, comprising discipline, sacrifice, and devotion into their daily lives beyond the holy month.

He emphasised the need for continued piety, compassion, and social responsibility as essential tools for building a peaceful and cohesive society.

Sultan of Sokoto Urges Unity, Prayers for Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto used the occasion to call on Nigerians to sustain prayers and commitment to the nation’s progress, emphasising the need for genuine unity and dedication among leaders.

In his Eid-el-Fitri message in Sokoto, he commended Islamic Scholars for educating people during Ramadan Tafsir and other preaching sessions, urging them to sustain efforts and engage in individual and collective prayers for the country.

The Sultan encouraged Nigerians to embrace positive change, expressing optimism that the country’s best days lie ahead.

He urged citizens to remain God-fearing, adhere to religious guides, and be patriotic to national building. Abubakar commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State and President Bola Tinubu for implementing policies impacting citizens’ lives, highlighting Sokoto’s free feeding programs and poverty reduction schemes.

Governor Aliyu responded, commending the Sultan’s foresight and leadership, assuring more engagement with the Sultanate council.

He thanked the people for their support and urged collaboration with security agencies to end banditry and terrorism. The Governor also congratulated the Sultan on completing Ramadan fasting and appreciated scholars’ efforts.

Aliyu Calls for Continued Support for IDPs

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, called on Muslims to continue supporting internally displaced persons (IDPs) beyond the Ramadan period. In his Eid-el-Fitri message, he emphasised that charity strengthens Islamic brotherhood and promotes love and unity between the rich and the poor.

The Governor noted that his administration has provided sustained support to security agencies to tackle banditry, which has led to the displacement of several communities, particularly in the eastern parts of the state. He highlighted measures to improve IDP welfare, including constructing 100 houses in Illela Local Government Area, with more houses to be built in other parts of the state.



Governor Aliyu appealed to affluent individuals to complement government efforts, citing past distributions of hundreds of millions of naira, food items, and clothing materials to vulnerable groups, including the physically challenged, widows, orphans, and IDPs. He emphasized that supporting the less privileged is a key aspect of Islamic values and ideals.

The Governor assured continued commitment to executing projects that will transform Sokoto State, particularly in infrastructure and urban renewal, and called for sustained support for his administration’s 9-Point Smart Innovative Agenda. He wished Muslims a joyful Eid-el-Fitri celebration and urged prayers for lasting peace and harmony in Sokoto State and Nigeria.

IGP Orders Deployment of Tactical Assets for Peaceful Celebration

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, ordered the nationwide deployment of tactical assets and personnel to ensure adequate security during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The directive, which applies to all Commissioners of Police and Tactical Commanders across the states and the Federal Capital Territory, was aimed at creating a safe and secure environment for citizens throughout the festive period.

As part of the security arrangements, the IGP directed the strategic deployment of tactical teams, intelligence operatives, and the Special Intervention Squad to key locations, including Eid prayer grounds and critical infrastructure.

He also ordered increased police presence along highways, motor parks, recreational centres, and other public spaces to guarantee hitch-free celebrations.



In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, the IGP further emphasised the need for heightened visibility policing, coordinated patrols, enhanced surveillance, and intelligence-led stop-and-search operations.

These measures, he noted, were designed to deter criminal activities and ensure a rapid response to any emerging threats.

While extending Eid-el-Fitr greetings to Muslim faithful across the country, Disu urged members of the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing timely information on suspicious activities.

AbdulRazaq, Ilorin Emir, Egbewole Urge Muslims to Sustain Virtues of Ramadan

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday congratulated the people of the state on the successful completion of the 2026 Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid-el Fitr.

AbdulRazaq in a statement issued in Ilorin urged the Muslims faithful to remain adhere to the tenets of the Ramadan fast.

The statement read, “My family and I wish the people of Kwara State, especially the Muslim community, a blessed Eid-el-fitri, which marks the end of Ramadan fast.



“I pray to Allah to accept our worship and our supplication whilst the month lasted, and to give us the grace to remain faithful and submissive to Him, adherent to the best of manners that the month taught, and observant of His commandments at all times.”

Also, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, urged all Muslims to sustain the virtues learned during Ramadan such as piety, humility, generosity, tolerance, and love for one another.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari made the admonition in Ilorin on the completion of the Ramadan fast and celebration of Eid-el Fitr in the state.

A statement issued by the monarch’s Press Secretary, Dr. AbdulAzeez Arowona, stated that, “Ramadan is not only a time of abstinence but also a period of deep reflection, compassion, discipline, and renewed devotion to Allah.”

“Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity, and we must continue to live together in mutual respect and understanding, irrespective of faith or ethnic background,” it added.



In the same time, the vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, has congratulated members of the University Muslim community and their counterparts across the world for witnessing the end of the one-month spiritually elevating engagement.

Egbewole reminded Muslims of the need to always exhibit the virtues of discipline, piety and generosity acquired during the month in their interactions with others.

Fubara Reaffirms Protection for Muslim Community in Rivers

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens and residents, including the Muslim community in the State.

The Governor made the pledge, yesterday, at the Government House Port Harcourt while receiving a delegation of the Muslim community led by Alhaji Nasir Uhor, Vice President General of the Rivers State Council for Islamic Affairs.

The delegation, comprising Islamic clerics and leaders of the Arewa Community in Rivers State were at the Government House to pay Salah homage to the governor as part of the Eid -el- Fitr celebration.

Governor Fubara emphasised that every resident, irrespective of state of origin or religious affiliation, is regarded as an indigene of Rivers State by virtue of their presence and contributions to the socioeconomic development of the state.

“You’re here doing business, automatically you live here. You’re a Rivers indigene, even if you’re not an indigene by birth and because you’ve been living here and you have your children here, you have your houses here, we have every reason to promise you that, as a government, your lives and property will be protected. We’ll do our best to make Rivers State safe for everyone,” he said.

Addressing security concerns, particularly the farmers-herders tensions recorded in other parts of the country, the Governor noted that Rivers State has maintained relative stability through strategic engagement and behind-the-scenes coordination with security agencies.

Earlier his remarks, Alhaji Uhor expressed gratitude to the Governor for granting audience to the delegation and for his commitment to religious inclusivity.



Pray for Peace, Unity, Stability, Says Ododo

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo has extended greetings to Muslim faithful across the state and country at large to continue to pray for the peace, unity, and stability of Nigeria,

He urged the Muslim faithful to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration to uphold the virtues of sacrifice, humility, and faith.

In a Sallah message, the Governor described the season as a time for deep reflection on the lessons of Ramadan, including self-discipline, compassion, and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah.

He noted that these values were essential as the state continues its collective journey toward building a more united, peaceful, and prosperous society.



Governor Ododo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of the people, strengthening security, and delivering on its promises across all sectors. He expressed appreciation for the support of Kogi citizens, assuring them that his government will continue to work diligently to justify the confidence reposed in it.

The Governor also called on citizens to pray for the peace, unity, and stability of Nigeria, while urging continued support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he leads the nation through critical reforms.

He further encouraged residents of the state to use the Sallah celebration to promote love, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence, irrespective of religious or political differences.

Katsina Gov Urges Unity, Promises Justice for Grieving Families

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has called on Muslims to uphold the virtues of unity, compassion, and generosity beyond the holy month of Ramadan, while reassuring grieving families across the state of government’s commitment to restoring peace and security.

The Governor made the call yesterday, while briefing journalists shortly after observing the two raka’at Eid-el-Fitr prayer at Batagarawa Mosque, which was led by Imam Abdullahi Musa.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Governor Radda described Eid al-Fitr as a significant moment in the life of Muslims worldwide, marking the successful completion of Ramadan and a time for reflection, gratitude, and celebration.

He noted that the occasion provides an opportunity for the Muslim Ummah to strengthen bonds of unity, love, and mutual support.

According to him, the lessons learned during Ramadan—such as kindness, fairness, patience, and generosity—must be sustained in daily life to promote harmony and social cohesion.

Governor Radda expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their resilience and cooperation, especially during challenging times.

He also commended the efforts of security agencies and community members for their continued commitment toward ensuring peace and stability across Katsina State.

Governor Radda assured communities affected by insurgency, that the government shares in their grief and remains committed to addressing security challenges in the state.

He said: “We deeply sympathise with families who have lost their loved ones, and we want to assure them that efforts are ongoing to bring an end to these unfortunate incidents.”

Governor Radda reaffirmed his administration’s determination to restore lasting peace and improve the well-being of all residents of the state.

Bala Mohammed Calls for Vigilance, Peaceful Coexistence

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has called on citizens to remain vigilant, united, and security-conscious, while sustaining the peaceful coexistence the state is known for.

The Governor conveyed the message at the Ramat House (presidential lodge) shortly after observing the two Raka’at prayers at the Bauchi central Eid ground yesterday.

He emphasised the spirit of togetherness demonstrated during the Ramadan period, noting the rare coincidence of Ramadan and Lent, which saw Muslims and Christians sharing moments of worship and fasting. He expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for the relative peace in Bauchi State, despite emerging security challenges in some local government areas.

Governor Bala Mohammed urged residents to take collective responsibility for security, stressing that safeguarding communities should not be left to security agencies alone.

He warned against harboring criminal elements, describing informants as being more dangerous than bandits, while assuring that his administration would not tolerate any form of insecurity.

The Governor also highlighted Bauchi’s growing population, attributing it to the prevailing peace and the state’s reputation as a safe destination for people from neighboring states.

While encouraging hospitality, he cautioned residents to remain cautious and distinguish between genuine settlers and individuals with criminal intentions.

On governance, Senator Bala Mohammed reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prudent resource management, infrastructure development, and improved service delivery in key sectors such as health and education.

Yusuf, Namadi Call for Peaceful Celebrations

The Kano and Jigawa State Governors, Alhaji Abba Yusuf and Umar Namadi, have felicitated the people of their respective states on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In their separate Sallah messages, Yusuf and Namadi described Eid-el-Fitr as a moment of gratitude, reflection and renewed commitment to the values of faith, unity and compassion, as demonstrated throughout the Ramadan period.

Governor Yusuf, emphasised the importance of sustaining the spirit of tolerance, mutual respect and coexistence among the people, irrespective of differences.

Meanwhile, the Jigawa State Governor, Namadi has granted a State pardon to 12 convicted inmates in the state as an act of compassion, reflecting the spirit of Ramadan and the upcoming Sallah celebrations.

The decision followed the recommendation of the Jigawa State Advisory Council of Prerogative of Mercy, as outlined in Section 5(1) of the Advisory Council of Prerogative of Mercy Law, Cap A2, Laws of Jigawa State 2012.

The pardon was executed under the powers conferred by Section 212(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and aims to promote reconciliation and reintegration into society.

Namadi further urged parents and guardians to counsel their wards to be law-abiding and conduct themselves responsibly during the celebrations.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Bello Fanini said in a statement, “Those pardoned exhibited good behavior and have only a few months remaining to complete their sentences.”

Governor Yahaya Urges Sustenance of Ramadan Virtues

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya yesterday, joined the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, CFR, and other Muslim faithful to observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayers, marking the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The two-Raka’at prayer was led by the Deputy Chief Imam of Bubayero Central Mosque, Gombe, Ustaz Aliyu Hammari.

Following the prayers, Governor Inuwa Yahaya hosted a select reception at the Government House for dignitaries, including the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Mr. Matthew Verghis, and the Tunisian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Moshen Antit.

Speaking through his Deputy, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, the Governor urged Muslims to sustain the virtues imbibed during Ramadan, particularly the spirit of sacrifice, compassion, and generosity towards the less privileged.

He noted that sustained adherence to these values would help in alleviating societal challenges, foster moral discipline, and promote collective progress.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya also used the occasion to sympathise with the government and people of Borno State over the recent bomb explosion that claimed lives, stressing that the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Gombe State are with all communities affected by insecurity across the country.

Saraki, Bolarinwa Urge Muslims to Continue to Preach Peace

Muslims in Kwara State yesterday joined others across the world to observe the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In Ilorin, the Eid prayers were led by the Imam Imale of Ilorin, Sheikh Abdulhameed Abdullahi at the Yidi Praying ground.

The Imam in his sermon urged Muslims to sustain the virtues imbibed during Ramadan.

He called on the faithful to continue the acts of kindness, promote unity, and extend support to the less privileged in society.

The Imam also offered prayers for sustainable peace, unity, and development in Ilorin and Kwara State at large.

Speaking in Ilorin, former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and across the world on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan, urging citizens to remain hopeful and united despite prevailing challenges.

Saraki expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah (SWT) for granting the faithful the strength to observe the month-long fast and engage in acts of worship.

According to his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, the Waziri Ngeri noted that he spent the final days of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia performing the Umrah, where he offered prayers for peace, unity, and progress in Kwara State and Nigeria at large.

He acknowledged the current economic and social difficulties facing many Nigerians but emphasised the need for resilience and collective optimism.

Saraki stated that the bond of unity among Nigerians remains stronger than the forces of division, expressing confidence that the country will witness better days ahead.

The former Senate President also called on citizens to remember and pray for members of the armed forces and other security personnel who are serving the nation under challenging and often dangerous conditions, away from their families.

He prayed for their safety and for success in ongoing efforts to secure the country.

Also, a cheiftain of All Progressives Congress and governorship aspirant of the party, Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa urged the Muslims to use the just concluded Ramadan fast to pray for peace of the country.

Bolarinwa called on the Muslims to continue to adhere with the lessons of Ramadan fast in order to address more values to the society.

Cleric, Army Leaders Call for Sincerity in Governance

Muslim faithful across Plateau State turned out in large numbers for the Eid-el-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the Ramadan fast with colourful celebrations.

Prominent Islamic cleric and senior military leaders urged Nigeria’s political class and citizens to embrace sincerity, unity, and accountability as the nation confronts persistent security and economic challenges.

Delivering his Eid sermon at the Fiber Mosque in Jos, the Chief Imam, Sheikh Aliyu Mohammed, called on political leaders to “go beyond lip service” and demonstrate genuine commitment to tackling the country’s pressing problems. He emphasized that Nigeria’s progress depends on leaders who uphold integrity and prioritize public service.

Also speaking after the Eid prayers. former Nigerian Ambassador to Russia, Abdullahi Gambo, also appealed to residents to strengthen peace and unity, describing them as essential pillars for development.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu commended troops of the 3 Division and Operation Enduring Peace for their resilience in maintaining stability in Plateau State at a special Eid-el-Fitr luncheon with troops.

Represented by Major General Isah Abdullahi, the COAS assured that the military remains committed to supporting personnel engaged in ongoing operations.

In the goodwill message, the Chief of Army Staff described this year’s Eid as symbolic, noting the rare overlap of Ramadan and the Christian Lenten season. He said the simultaneous observance by Muslim and Christian personnel demonstrated the unity and shared values within the Nigerian Army.

He reaffirmed that troop welfare remains central to his leadership philosophy, stressing that the strength of the Army lies not only in equipment but also in the morale and wellbeing of its personnel.

The COAS also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support to the Armed Forces, as well as to sister security agencies for their collaboration in sustaining national stability.

Wike Charges Muslims on Compassion, Forgiveness

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has urged Muslim Ummah in the Federal Capital Territory to profess the values of compassion, forgiveness, and unity that Ramadan embodies.

He made the appeal yesterday in an Eid-Al-Fitr message to felicitate with the FCT Muslim faithful upon the successful completion of Ramadan fast.

The minister said the sacred month of Ramadan has been a period of spiritual rejuvenation, self-reflection, and renewal.

He added that the occasion also presented a unique opportunity to pray for the country and its leaders to continue to enjoy peace and progress.

Wike described as reassuring to see within the FCT, Muslims sharing and caring for fellow Muslims and non-Muslims alike in the last 30 days.

He applauded individuals and corporate organisations for by their conduct during the holy month, demonstrating their commitment and cooperation towards maintaining Abuja’s pride of place as the centre of unity, peace and harmony in Nigeria.

Wike tasked all residents regardless of political affiliation, gender or tribe to take a cue from the Muslim Ummah, and maintain peaceful conduct throughout the year while praying for the FCT, and the nation as a whole at this period.

He also thanked President Bola Tinubu for uplifting the socioeconomic fortunes of residents of the Federal Capital Territory and bolstering security in the nation’s capital through his Renewed Hope Agenda.

CAN Harps on Unity, National Reset

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has called on Nigerians to use the Eid-el-Fitr celebration as a turning point for national unity and renewal in the face of mounting economic and security challenges.

In a statement issued yesterday, while congratulating Muslim faithful across the country on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, the clergy described the festival as a time for strengthening faith, family bonds, and hope.

The CAN President stressed that Nigeria was at a critical moment where unity was essential to overcoming its challenges, warning against divisions along religious and ethnic lines.

He urged Nigerians to embrace the values exemplified during Ramadan: kindness, sacrifice, and compassion as a pathway to national healing and progress.

“Eid marks the end of Ramadan, a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and giving. Today, we celebrate with you not only the breaking of the fast, but also the strengthening of faith, families, and hope,” he said.

“At a time like this, our nation needs unity more than ever. From insecurity to economic hardship, the challenges before us are real, but so too is our shared strength. Nigeria works best when we stand together,” Okoh stated.

Al-Makura Backs Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

As Muslims across Nigeria celebrate Eid el Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, former Nasarawa State Governor and Senator Tanko Al-Makura has called for a renewed commitment to national development, aligning the spiritual lessons of the season with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to the United Kingdom and the broader vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Al-Makura, who serves as the Chairman Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and Coordinator, North Central, Renewed Hope Ambassadors, said the convergence of Eid celebrations and the President’s international engagement underscores a defining moment for Nigeria, one that calls for unity, discipline, and confidence in the country’s reform trajectory.

In a statement, the senator described Eid as a period of deep reflection that resonates strongly with the policy direction and leadership approach of the Tinubu administration.

He stated: “Eid el Fitr is not only a celebration of the completion of Ramadan,” he said. “It is a reaffirmation of discipline, sacrifice, and faith in a better future. These same principles are at the heart of the Renewed Hope Agenda being advanced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

According to him, the reforms initiated under the Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the areas of economic restructuring and institutional strengthening, require the same patience and resilience that define the Ramadan experience.

“Ramadan teaches us endurance and trust in a greater outcome,” he said. “In the same vein, the reforms being undertaken by this administration demand patience and collective understanding. Meaningful change is never immediate, but it is always worthwhile when it is guided by sincerity and vision,” he added.

Al-Makura emphasised that Tinubu’s leadership has already begun to lay the foundation for long-term stability and growth, noting that difficult but necessary decisions are part of the process of national renewal.

“Leadership is about taking responsibility for the future,” he said. “The President has shown courage in pursuing reforms that will ultimately reposition our economy and create opportunities for Nigerians. This is the essence of Renewed Hope, a forward-looking commitment to building a stronger nation.”

Labour Party Urges Unity, Hope, National Responsibility

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman, has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, hope, and collective responsibility as Muslims across the country celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

In a message to mark the end of Ramadan, Usman urged citizens to reflect on the state of the nation and their individual roles in building a better future.

“At this critical point in our nation’s journey, I urge all Nigerians to use this moment for sober reflection on the state of our country and the role each of us must play in building a better future,” she said.

She stressed that both leaders and citizens share a collective responsibility in addressing national challenges, calling for renewed commitment to integrity, hard work, and patriotism.

While acknowledging issues such as insecurity and economic hardship, Usman expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its challenges through unity and determination.

“While we acknowledge the challenges confronting our nation, it is important that we do not lose hope. I remain confident that, with unity of purpose and renewed commitment, there shall indeed be light at the end of the tunnel,” she added.

The LP chairman encouraged Nigerians to uphold values of peace, unity, and progress, noting that national development requires the active participation of all citizens.

She also wished Muslim faithful a peaceful, joyful, and blessed Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Turaki Urges Nigerians to Embody Ramadan Values

The factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has extended Eid Mubarak greetings to Muslims in Nigeria and around the world.

Turaki urged Nigerians to reflect on the values of patience, compassion, and unity. In a statement yesterday, Turaki emphasised the significance of Ramadan, highlighting its teachings of sacrifice, discipline, and devotion to Allah. He noted that Ramadan was a period of deep spiritual reflection, reminding Muslims of the importance of humility, generosity, and selflessness.

“Ramadan is a period of deep spiritual reflection, sacrifice, discipline, and devotion to Almighty Allah. It reminds us of the enduring values of patience, compassion, humility, and generosity, values that are essential not only in our personal lives, but also in building a just and peaceful society,” Turaki said.

The PDP Chairman encouraged Muslims to carry forward the spirit of Ramadan, promoting unity, selflessness, and support for the less privileged.

He stressed that the lessons of Ramadan should guide Nigerians’ conduct beyond the fasting period, fostering a sense of shared responsibility and collective effort towards building a more inclusive and peaceful nation.

ADC Felicitate Muslims on Eid Mubarak

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has extended Eid-el-Fitr greetings to Nigerian Muslims, urging citizens to draw strength from the values of faith, sacrifice, and resilience despite the country’s current challenges.

In a message signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party noted that the lessons of Ramadan should inspire unity, compassion, and a renewed commitment to building a more just, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria for all.

According to ADC, ”As Nigerian Muslims mark the end of Ramadan, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) extends warm Eid-el-Fitr greetings to you and your families.

”This season is a reminder that even in the most challenging times, faith, sacrifice, and resilience can restore our confidence in a better tomorrow.

”Across the country today, many families are facing real difficulties, yet the spirit of Ramadan teaches us that hardship does not have the final word, perseverance, compassion, and unity do.”

“As we celebrate Eid-El-Fitr, which marks the end of the Holy Month, may the values of discipline, generosity, and devotion that defined the past month guide us toward building a more just, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria for all.” Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi said.

Olukoyede Tasks Moslems on Values of Discipline, Anti-Corruption

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede has rejoiced with Muslims across the country on the celebration of Eid-El-Fitri, charging them to continue to honour the values of discipline, self-denial, purity, sacrifices and anti-corruption, which the Ramadan season exemplified.

In a statement by the Head, Media & Publicity, EFCC, Mr. Dele Oyewale, the anti-corruption boss appealed to the Moslems faithful to continue in the spirit of Ramadan in their delay endeavours.

According to him, Muslims have demonstrated strength and abiding faith in Almighty Allah throughout the Ramadan season and enjoined them to continue to keep faith with those values.

‘As we celebrate Eid-El-Fitri, let us continue to reverence the values of discipline, self-denial, purity, anti-corruption and commitment to higher ideals of life which the Ramadan season truly imbued in us”.

“The best of us is what is good for the best of our nation. We will together make Nigeria better and corruption-free,” he said.

Your Prayers to End Misrule, Hardship Won’t Be in Vain, Says CP-PDP

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has saluted Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, stressing that their fervent prayers, fasting, and supplications to God for the end of bad governance, economic hardship and insecurity in Nigeria will not be in vain.

The Conference in a statement by its National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, said many Nigerians approached the Ramadan fast and prayers with heightened hope and faith for God’s divine intervention to rescue the nation from oppressive rule, unbearable hardship, and worsening insecurity, which citizens have been subjected to, especially in the last two years.

The CP-PDP stated that it was assured in faith that such dependence on the rescuing hands of the Almighty Allah, the Most Beneficent and Most Merciful, cannot be in vain.

The Conference commended Nigerians for their resilience, law-abiding disposition, peaceful coexistence, and care for one another, despite the provocative and anti-people policies of the current administration which have brought significant pain and pressure upon the citizenry.

SSANU Sues for Peace, Sacrifice

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of obedience, and sacrifice.

In a goodwill message by the National President of SSANU, Mr. Haruna Ibrahim to mark the Eid-el-Fitr, the union said the discipline, resilience, and strength demonstrated throughout this sacred period are worthy of deep admiration.

He said: “Eid-el-Fitr reminds us of faith, obedience, and sacrifice. It is a moment that calls for reflection not only on our individual devotion, but on our collective responsibility to one another, especially in times of hardship.”

On the rising cost of living, driven by persistent inflation, SSANU said the situation has placed a heavy strain on workers and their families.

“We urged government at all levels to take deliberate and practical steps to cushion the harsh effects of inflation on Nigerian workers.

“Policies must translate into real relief through improved welfare, wage adjustments, and economic measures that restore dignity to labour.

“As a union, we acknowledge these sacrifices, but we must also ensure they are not taken for granted. We therefore call on the Federal Government to urgently hasten the conclusion of the ongoing renegotiation process with SSANU/NASU, in a manner that reflects sincerity, fairness, and a clear recognition of the central role university workers play in national development, as prolonged delays only deepen uncertainty and erode confidence,” he said.