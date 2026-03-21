Diplomats, Analysts Count Gains of President’s UK Visit

*Akinyemi, others hail trip

*Harp on implementation of deals, agreements

Sunday Ehigiator



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has concluded a two-day historic state visit to the United Kingdom (UK), with diplomats and analysts highlighting significant economic prospects and diplomatic gains, while cautioning that success will ultimately depend on implementation rather than optics.



The visit, hosted at the highest level of British diplomacy by King Charles III, resulted in investment commitments estimated at about $1.51 billion, alongside a suite of bilateral agreements aimed at deepening trade, infrastructure development, and strategic cooperation.

Relations between Nigeria and the UK date back to colonial times but have since evolved into a multifaceted partnership anchored on trade, education, and diaspora ties. In recent years, both countries have sought to reposition the relationship toward mutual economic growth, particularly under frameworks such as the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP).

Analysts said Tinubu’s visit reflects both Nigeria’s push to attract capital and Britain’s post-Brexit strategy to strengthen non-European alliances.



Central to the visit was a £746 million UK Export Finance-backed facility to modernise Nigeria’s Lagos and Tin Can Island ports; projects expected to improve trade efficiency and reduce logistics bottlenecks. In addition, agreements were reached across agriculture, energy, and finance, including a major dairy investment project and expanded cooperation in SMEs and clean energy.

The cumulative value of deals signed during the visit was estimated at $1.51 billion, underscoring the scale of economic engagement. Economic analysts say the agreements could significantly impact Nigeria’s trade competitiveness if properly executed.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, described Britain’s treatment of Nigeria during the visit as a major confidence boost for the country’s global reputation.



Speaking on ARISE News Channel’s ‘Morning Show’, Akinyemi praised the ceremonial display at Windsor, noting that “you cannot detract from the magnificence of the show that the King put on; nobody does it better than the British when it comes to protocol.”

He stressed that the visit’s significance was in its symbolism, particularly as the first Nigerian state visit to the UK in 37 years, urging critics to focus less on timing and more on its strategic importance.



According to him, the reception by Britain sends a broader message internationally: “If Great Britain, through the monarchy, values Nigeria, the rest of the world should also be paying attention to Nigeria.”

Akinyemi also pointed to Tinubu’s physical appearance during the visit as a reassuring signal amid concerns about his health.

“My heart was in my mouth at Windsor to watch the President climb those steps; that was a signal that whatever his medical problems are, they can be accommodated,” he said, adding that it demonstrated Nigeria has “an older president, but not a dying one.”

However, the former diplomat expressed dissatisfaction with the reception accorded to Tinubu by the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, describing it as falling short of expected diplomatic courtesy.



“I am not happy about what happened on the side of the Prime Minister. There is no reason he could not have met President Tinubu the way he meets President Zelenskyy,” he said.

He further urged Nigerian authorities to be more assertive in bilateral engagements, warning that Britain traditionally pursues its interests vigorously.



“The British have a habit of pressing for what they believe is owed to them; so they will always push for their interests. We must also push for ours,” he added.

Drawing from his experience under former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, Akinyemi emphasised the importance of reciprocity in diplomacy, respect for the rule of law, and cultural sensitivity in engagements involving monarchies.

Despite widespread optimism about the outcomes of the visit, experts maintain that execution remains the critical factor. Analysts warn that Nigeria has historically struggled to translate bilateral agreements into measurable outcomes due to policy inconsistency and weak institutional frameworks.

Without clear frameworks, accountability mechanisms, and sustained policy stability, the gains of the historic visit risk remaining largely on paper.



For the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Muda Yusuf, described the port modernisation initiative as a potential “game changer” for Nigeria’s economy.

“Efficient ports reduce the cost of imports and exports, improve turnaround time, and enhance Nigeria’s attractiveness to investors. This is a positive signal to global markets that Nigeria is open for business, but consistency in policy implementation will determine whether these commitments translate into real growth,” he said.



Governance and strategy expert, Yemi Mapaderun, also described the visit as a platform for mutually beneficial outcomes.

“If we are looking at the gains or trying to talk about the potential gains of this state visit, we must view it from a mutually beneficial perspective, because the UK is not doing Father Christmas at this time,” he said.



Mapaderun noted that while Nigeria seeks to reinforce ties beyond historical links, the UK is equally focused on strengthening its economy in the post-Brexit era. He added that Nigeria remains the UK’s largest market in Africa but stressed the need to rebalance trade flows, as British exports currently outweigh Nigerian exports.



“Beyond trade, reviving long-standing military cooperation is crucial. Nigerian-UK military relations need to be renewed and possibly taken to the next level,” he added.



Also speaking, international marketing strategist and policy analyst Babatunde Awopetu, described the visit as a rare opportunity for Nigeria to reset its international image.



“The UK gives state visits as the highest accolade between countries, and it is an opportunity for Nigeria to reset its relationship and its perception on the global stage. For me, this is really significant,” he said.



Awopetu added that the visit allows Nigeria to “reannounce itself to the world,” noting that being hosted at the highest level by the British monarchy and government sends a strong signal to global investors.



“If the United Kingdom is investing in Nigeria, it sends a strong signal to other international partners that the door is open and the environment is ready for investment,” he added.



On the diplomatic front, Leena Koni Hoffmann, an Associate Fellow at Chatham House, described the visit as a high-level engagement aimed at signalling a “new era of partnership,” but cautioned that such diplomacy may not immediately translate into improved living conditions for Nigerians.



She noted that while UK-Nigeria trade reached £8.1 billion in 2025, Nigeria remains only the UK’s 36th largest trading partner, with trade balance largely in Britain’s favour. She also highlighted structural challenges, including power deficits, weak non-oil exports, and low intra-African trade, which could limit the impact of such agreements.