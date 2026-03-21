Creative Professionals Converge at 3rd Edition of i-NOW

When like-minds gather in the name of worship, you can expect a transformative atmosphere characterized by unity, heightened spiritual presence, and mutual encouragement. Such a gathering often leads to profound personal and collective experience that go beyond private devotion to strategic networking.

Thus, the renewal and outpouring of thanksgiving experienced by creative professionals who gathered during the third edition of Industry Night of Worship (i-NOW) 2026 held with the theme, ‘We Raise A Sound’ recently at Shaolin Kung Fu Chinese Restaurant, Lekki, Lagos.

The event, which drew actors, musicians, content creators, crew members, producers and other media practitioners, across the media and entertainment space, was convened by Mrs. Chioma Agwunobi. The build up to the edition of the (i-NOW) was quite inspiring, trending on social media.

Some of the ministers who graced the occasion include Pastor Shola Olapade, Pastor Chuks Anochie, Isaac Ray, Bidemi Olaoba, Nosa and Uuju, featuring live performances. They described the gathering as spiritually uplifting and impactful, aimed at sparking revival within the entertainment sector.

In her remarks, the convener, Mrs. Chioma Agwunobi, CEO, Sharcee Media, speaks on the faith-based initiative. Agwunobi described the initiative as a platform where Christian creative executives can freely express their faith and seek divine direction for their careers.

She noted that the idea aimed at seeking divine direction and restoring godly values within the sector, came to birth because she felt as “Christian creatives there should be a note to just freely express themselves to proclaim Jesus and lift His name.”

She added: “It’s an evening of praise, worship and Kingdom networking of creatives and professionals lifting one voice and sound to praise God. For us as believers in the industry, we are strengthened, empowered and encouraged to even step out more for the kingdom because we draw from God in such a gathering.”

Agwunobi explained that the programme was inspired to provide a spiritual safe space for professionals who often feel caught between the demands of the entertainment industry and their faith.

“For us as creatives, sometimes it feels like we don’t have a place. Industry Night of Worship was born to give people in the media and entertainment space a safe haven where we can praise God, worship and be ourselves,” she said. She encouraged those who missed the current edition to attend future gatherings.

Pastor Anochie described the gathering as a “phenomenal night,” noting that it signals a new spiritual movement among young people in the entertainment world. Referring to the theme of the programme, ‘We Raise A Sound’, he said the gathering represents a call for a new narrative in the industry.