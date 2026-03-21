After Dumping Nigeria for Italy, Ahanor Gets Azzurrini Call-up

The Italian Football Federation have made a move to secure the services of Atalanta’s Nigeria-eligible centre-back Honest Ahanor.

Having recently reached the age of majority, the Genoa academy graduate—born in Aversa to Nigerian parents—obtained an Italian passport, making him eligible for Italy’s U19, U20, U21 and senior national teams.

Ahanor will begin his international career with the Italy U21s, with manager Silvio Baldini naming him in the squad for two European Championship qualifiers against North Macedonia and Sweden.

The 18-year-old has turned down the opportunity to represent the Super Eagles, citing a stronger personal connection to Italy, the country of his birth.

Ahanor is one of four newcomers in contention to make their Italy U21 debuts, alongside Avellino goalkeeper Giovanni Daffara, Juve Stabia midfielder Mattia Mannini, and his teammate, striker Alessio Cacciamani.

If the Nerazzurri defender features in any of this month’s matches, he would become provisionally cap-tied to Italy and would need Fifa approval to switch allegiance to Nigeria in the future.

The Azzurrini will face North Macedonia at the Carlo Castellani Stadium in Empoli on Thursday, March 26, before taking on Sweden in Borås on Tuesday, March 31.

Since transferring to Atalanta last summer, Ahanor has appeared in 28 matches, including 16 starts.