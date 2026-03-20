  • Friday, 20th March, 2026

Nigeria Okays New Airline as Binani Air Secures Approval

Business | 3 seconds ago

Stories by Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued an Air Operator Certificate to Binani Air Global Services, giving approval to the airline to begin scheduled flight service.

At a ceremony in Abuja, Director General, NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, described the development as a major milestone, highlighting the significance of a female-led airline breaking new ground in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

He commended the resilience of the airline’s founder, Aishatu Binani Dahiru, and her team for navigating the rigorous certification process.

Najomo however cautioned that the approval marks only the beginning, urging strict adherence to safety standards, professionalism and proper planning, stressing that there is no room for compromise in aviation.

In her response, the airline’s founder expressed appreciation to the NCAA for its guidance, describing the journey as both challenging and rewarding.

She also acknowledged the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo, noting their roles in fostering an enabling environment for the airline’s emergence.

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