  • Friday, 20th March, 2026

Monimichelle Sports Boss Sends Eid-el-Fitr Felicitations to Muslims

Sport | 5 seconds ago

The CEO of Monimichelle Sports, Ebi Egbe, has  extended  its warmest felicitations to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and across the globe on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

Eid is more than a conclusion to a fast; it is a profound testament to sacrifice, discipline, and resilience. These are the core pillars of sporting excellence and the very attributes required to propel Nigeria toward a more prosperous future.

“At a time when our nation requires collective resolve, we call on all Nigerians regardless of religion, tribe or background to embrace the spirit of unity, teamwork and shared responsibility,” Egbe said.

“ No team succeeds without discipline. No nation thrives without cohesion. The future we desire can only be built when we work together with purpose and integrity.”

He continued: “As a proudly indigenous leader in sports infrastructure and innovation, Monimichelle Sports remains committed to creating the platforms where unity is forged and excellence is celebrated.

“This Eid, we call on all Nigerians to move beyond the festivities and recommit to the values of hard work and national purpose. May the blessings of this season renew our collective strength and inspire a brighter, more united future for our country,” he added.

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