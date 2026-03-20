Moniepoint Insists Cyberstalking Case Not Targeting Customer Criticism

Vanessa Obioha

Moniepoint has said the ongoing cyberstalking case involving two suspects is not aimed at silencing customer criticism but addresses what it described as a coordinated digital harm campaign under investigation by law enforcement authorities.

Speaking at a media briefing in Ikeja on Wednesday, the company’s Public and Media Relations Manager, Bemigho Awala, said the bank neither arrested nor requested the arrest of anyone for criticising its services.

“As a financial institution, we respect the right of Nigerians to question us and hold us accountable,” he said, noting that customer feedback has helped shape products, including its savings offering launched last year.

Awala, however, said the bank observed patterns of social media activity suggesting coordinated efforts to spread false narratives, trigger panic, and undermine public confidence in the financial system.

He said the matter was subsequently reported to law enforcement authorities and is now being handled independently.

The Nigerian Police have filed a seven-count charge against Adebayo Aliu and Fatuntele Lukmon Tunde before a Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged cyberstalking. Their arraignment, scheduled for March 17, 2026, was stalled due to their absence, and the case was adjourned to April 27.

Moniepoint said the charges include allegations of coordinated inducement, impersonation, fabrication of narratives, and reputational harm, adding that the claims would be determined by the court.

Awala also described the company as a critical player in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem, warning that actions capable of eroding trust in such institutions could have wider economic implications.

The company reiterated its commitment to transparency and accountability, while maintaining that criticism must not be driven by falsehoods or coordinated digital actions.