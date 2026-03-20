  • Friday, 20th March, 2026

Lookman: Facing Barcelona in the UCL Quarterfinal Will Be Special

Sport | 8 seconds ago

Ademola Lookman has already set the ball rolling ahead of the all-Spanish UEFA Champions League quarterfinal between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Both teams recently clashed in the semifinal of the Copa del Rey with Atletico running away 4-3 aggregate winners after they won the home leg 4-0 before losing 3-0 at Barcelona.

“The match against Barcelona will be very, very special,” predicted the Super Eagles forward, who is now the top Nigerian star left in this season’s Champions League.

“We have to be ready for it and we’ll prepare properly,” observed Lookman shortly after his assist to Julian Alvarez restored parity for Atletico in London.

Barcelona will host the first leg on April 8, while the return game in Madrid is fixed for April 14.

In the meantime, coach Diego Simeone has praised the Nigerian star for his assist for Atletico to draw level 1-1 at Spurs Wednesday night.

“Ademola Lookman? The first goal was all him,” the Atletico coach remarked about his import from Atalanta in January winter transfer window.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.