Lagos Schools Begin Chase for Glory at 3rd TASG

The Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex will come alive today and tomorrow as some of Lagos’s finest sporting schools converge for the 3rd edition of The Athletics School Games (TASG).

For two days, more than 20 schools will battle for supremacy in sprints, middle-distance races, and field events, each determined to outshine the other in a festival of youthful athleticism.

Registered with World Athletics, TASG was conceived by Dr. Seun Akinbohun as an annual inter-school meet designed to nurture talent among children aged 4–16.

“This year’s edition introduces a significant innovation: primary school events will be separated from secondary school contests, allowing for more races, smoother scheduling, and better recovery time for athletes. Technical officiating, timing systems, and event coordination have also been upgraded to meet higher standards,” she said.

For Akinbohun, TASG is more than competition. It is a platform for talent discovery, giving young athletes exposure and pathways to future opportunities in athletics. Equally important is the Games’ emphasis on sportsmanship and character development.

She said that this commitment is embodied in the Kashopefoluwa Sportsmanship Award, presented to athletes and schools that exemplify integrity, discipline, and respect both on and off the track.

Despite challenges with funding and infrastructure—much of the event remains self-financed, with equipment and venues often independently sourced—Akinbohun’s passion for youth sports has kept TASG thriving.

Each edition has refined its structure and impact, steadily growing participation and enthusiasm among young athletes while drawing attention from the wider athletics community.

This year’s highlights include the introduction of the 400m hurdles in the senior secondary category, enhanced officiating, and broader school participation.

Crucially, TASG remains strictly schools-based, with clubs and academies excluded to ensure the focus stays on strengthening inter-school sports programmes.

Looking back, Akinbohun reflects with pride: “TASG has met many of its objectives—promoting athletics among school children, providing a competitive platform, and discovering emerging talents. Looking ahead, the Games continue to embody a vision of sport as both a stage for excellence and a classroom for values.”