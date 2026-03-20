Eid-el-Fitr: Katsina Gov Advocates Unity, Promises Justice for Grieving Families

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has called on Muslims to uphold the virtues of unity, compassion, and generosity beyond the holy month of Ramadan, while reassuring grieving families across the state of government’s commitment to restoring peace and security.

The governor made the call Friday while briefing journalists shortly after observing the two raka’at Eid-el-Fitr prayer at Batagarawa Mosque, which was led by Imam Abdullahi Musa.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Governor Radda described Eid al-Fitr as a significant moment in the life of Muslims worldwide, marking the successful completion of Ramadan and a time for reflection, gratitude and celebration.

He noted that the occasion provides an opportunity for the Muslim Ummah to strengthen bonds of unity, love, and mutual support.

According to him, the lessons learned during Ramadan—such as kindness, fairness, patience, and generosity—must be sustained in daily life to promote harmony and social cohesion.

Governor Radda expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their resilience and cooperation, especially during challenging times.

He also commended the efforts of security agencies and community members for their continued commitment towards ensuring peace and stability across Katsina State.

The governor acknowledged that the Eid celebration comes at a difficult time for some families who have lost their loved ones in recent incidents.

“Today is a very significant day in the life of Muslims all over the world. It marks the end of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid al-Fitr. It is a day of joy for the Muslim Ummah,” the governor said.

“I join millions of Muslims across the world in wishing everyone a happy and blessed Eid, and I call for unity, harmony, and support for one another, as taught during Ramadan.

“We must continue to be fair, kind and generous to those in need, and ensure that the values we have learned during Ramadan remain part of our daily lives.”

Governor Radda assured affected communities that the government shares in their grief and remains committed to addressing security challenges in the state.

“We deeply sympathise with families who have lost their loved ones, and we want to assure them that efforts are ongoing to bring an end to these unfortunate incidents.

“We are hopeful that, by the next Salah, in sha Allah, our people will celebrate in peace, safety, and happiness,” he said.

The governor prayed for divine protection and guidance for the state and the nation at large.

“We pray to Almighty Allah to protect our citizens, grant peace to our state, and bless our nation with stability and prosperity.”

Governor Radda reaffirmed his administration’s determination to restore lasting peace and improve the well-being of all residents of the state.

He called on citizens to continue supporting government efforts and to remain united in the collective pursuit of peace, development and progress.

Those in attendance included senior government officials, religious leaders and community stakeholders.