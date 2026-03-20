  • Friday, 20th March, 2026

Eid-el-Fitr: IGP Orders Nationwide Deployment of Tactical Assets to Ensure Peaceful Celebration

Nigeria | 59 minutes ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has ordered the nationwide deployment of tactical assets and personnel to ensure adequate security during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The directive, which applies to all Commissioners of Police and Tactical Commanders across the states and the Federal Capital Territory, is aimed at creating a safe and secure environment for citizens throughout the festive period.

As part of the security arrangements, the IGP directed the strategic deployment of tactical teams, intelligence operatives, and the Special Intervention Squad to key locations, including Eid prayer grounds and critical infrastructure.

He also ordered increased police presence along highways, motor parks, recreational centres, and other public spaces to guarantee hitch-free celebrations.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, the IGP further emphasised the need for heightened visibility policing, coordinated patrols, enhanced surveillance, and intelligence-led stop-and-search operations.

These measures, he noted, are designed to deter criminal activities and ensure a rapid response to any emerging threats.

While extending Eid-el-Fitr greetings to Muslim faithful across the country, Disu urged members of the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing timely information on suspicious activities.

He assured Nigerians of the Police Force’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, and wished all Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

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