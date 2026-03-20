ADC: Nigeria’s 4th Global Terror Ranking Confirms Tinubu’s Failure in Security

• APC-led FG dancing on blood, says PDP

•Zulum vows to hunt down collaborators of terrorists

• We’ll strengthen operational capabilities for effective performance, CDS tells troops

•CSO calls for collective action against terrorism, urges support for armed forces

Chuks Okocha, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Muhammad Sabiru in Maiduguri





African Democratic Congress (ADC) has responded to the latest Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2026 report, describing Nigeria’s ranking as the fourth most terrorism-affected country in the world as clear evidence of the failure of the Bola Tinubu government to secure the country.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also said the ranking was an indication of the failure of security and the terrible level of bloodletting in Nigeria, saying APC is dancing on the blood of the citizenry.

However, Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, issued a stern warning to individuals or groups aiding or collaborating with terrorists, vowing to hunt them down to face wrath of the law.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to strengthening operational capabilities, improving administrative support, and enhancing the overall effectiveness of military personnel in addressing the country’s security challenges.

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Peace and Security Focus Group, called for a united front against terrorism in Nigeria, urging citizens, particularly those in the North-east, to actively support the ongoing efforts of the armed forces to tackle insurgency.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC cited data from the terrorism report, including a 43 per cent rise in attacks and increasing civilian deaths, saying the findings point to a breakdown in governance, not just a security lapse.

To address the crisis, ADC outlined a three-part strategy focused on improving intelligence coordination, decentralising policing to bring security closer to communities, and shifting from reactive responses to preventive, intelligence-led security operations.

ADC said, ‘’Against the deeply troubling backdrop of yet another deadly terrorist attack in Borno State, where dozens of Nigerians have been killed and many more injured, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reviewed the newly released Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2026, which delivers a clear and troubling verdict on the state of insecurity in Nigeria today.

‘’Nigeria is now ranked the fourth most terrorism-affected country in the world. That is not an abstract statistic. It is a direct reflection of the failure of the Bola Tinubu-led APC government to secure the country.

‘’At a moment when Nigerians are grieving and communities across the country are living under constant threat, Tinubu, his National Security Adviser, and the Minister of Defence are abroad. The contrast is clear: a country in crisis, and a leadership that is absent.

‘’Nigerians should take note of this moment. It raises a fundamental question about Tinubu and the APC’s priorities. At a time that demands focus, discipline, and urgency, the Tinubu government appears more concerned with pageantry, paparazzi, and propaganda — rather than real performance.”

The opposition coalition added, ‘’The Global Terrorism Index confirms what Nigerians already know from lived experience. Terror attacks have surged by 43 per cent, rising from 120 incidents in 2024 to 171 in 2025. Violence is increasingly concentrated in Borno State, which now accounts for 67 per cent of attacks and 72 per cent of deaths.

‘’Most concerning, civilians now make up 67 percent of those killed. That is a measure of how exposed ordinary Nigerians have become.’’

PDP: APC-led FG Dancing on Blood

PDP said the just-released Global Terrorism Index 2026 by the Institute for Economics and Peace indicated the failure of security and the level of bloodletting in Nigeria.

In a statement by National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Ini Ememobong, the party said Nigeria accounted for a 70 per cent increase in deaths when compared with other countries.

‘’While this report is not surprising to Nigerians, it is most painful that people who promised and were elected and appointed to secure our country are wining, dining, and dancing in a faraway land, whilst terrorists are killing and kidnapping citizens rampant-ly,’’ Ememobong stated.

He explained that the global report aligned with the daily lived reality of Nigerians, who were now more insecure than they had ever been in the Fourth Republic.

The PDP spokesman said, ‘’Under President Tinubu’s watch, insecurity has not just become very lucrative, it has attained a trillion-naira economy status.

‘’We call on the President and the entire security hierarchy to stop performing reactive responses that have defined post-attack communications and rather adopt a whole-of-society approach towards solving insecurity.

‘’Furthermore, they should evolve programmes and policies capable of delivering negative peace (cessation of attacks and incidents) immediately and providing the basis for positive peace (voluntary and unforced harmonious co-existence).

‘’It needs reminding that the primary duty of every government is the protection of lives and property – a task that this administration has consistently failed glaringly.

‘’We appeal to the president to deploy his famed political ‘mastery’ to provide a solution to the security of lives and property. Nigerians are tired of being killed for no reason.’’

Zulum: We’ll Hunt Down Collaborators of Terrorists

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, warned individuals and groups aiding terrorists in the state, vowing to hunt them down to face the wrath of the law.

Zulum, who gave the warning during a state-wide broadcast, said, “To those who feed them (terrorists) with information, shelter them and their sympathisers, and provide logistical support, your time is up.

“You are not patriots; you are enemies of the state. You will be hunted down and made to face the full wrath of the law. Your actions betray our collective peace, and we will no longer tolerate them.”

Zulum said the recent resurgence of insecurity in parts of the state was concerning.

He stated, “As the chief security officer, let me assure you that the overall security environment, while tested, remains under control, and we are doing everything possible to protect lives and property.

“Over the past seven years, we have worked tirelessly to restore peace and prosperity to the great land and rebuild our state. Within the period, we have responded with prompt, positive actions on every occasion.

“We have not allowed the dark dreams of the wayward ones to take root, and instead, we have fostered hope and resilience among the communities affected by the conflict.”

The governor said, “Through a combination of consultations and collective planning, with the strong support of our security agencies and the civilian JTF, the Almighty Allah (SWT) has helped us achieve some measure of success and peace.

“We do not believe that the decrease in past attacks signals the end of the insurgency. No, it is not. In fact, at the leadership level, we are very conscious of the fact that much more needs to be done to permanently address the root of this madness and the menace of illogical attacks among our peace-loving people.”

Zulum said the recent attacks were a direct consequence of the sustained and aggressive military operations being conducted across the theatre.

He stated, “These operations have dislodged the criminals, forcing them to flee and seek respite by infiltrating our communities. However, I want to reassure you that the worst days are over.

“We have been constantly assessing the situation, and a robust, coordinated response is already in motion. These cowardly elements who seek to disturb our peace will obtain no sanctuary in Borno State. We will deal decisively with their recent resurgence.”

We’ll Strengthen Operational Capabilities for Effective Performance, CDS to Troops

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, reaffirmed the commitment of the armed forces to strengthening operational capabilities, improving administrative support, and enhancing the overall effectiveness of military personnel in addressing the country’s security challenges.

In his 2026 Eid el-Fitr message to officers and personnel of the armed forces, Oluyede emphasised the need for sustained professionalism, resilience, and dedication, while also calling on Nigerians to continue supporting the military in its efforts to safeguard the country.

Oluyede stated that the successful completion of the Ramadan fast offered an opportunity for reflection on the values of sacrifice, discipline, and compassion, which he described as essential both in personal conduct and in military service.

He urged the personnel to uphold those virtues, stressing that they are critical to fostering unity within the armed forces and strengthening national cohesion.

Oluyede acknowledged the enormous responsibility borne by the military in defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, paying tribute to personnel, who had lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as those who sustained injuries.

According to him, their sacrifices remain invaluable and would never be forgotten.

The CDS called on troops deployed across various theatres of operation to remain disciplined, courageous, and committed to their constitutional responsibilities.

He stressed the importance of consolidating joint operations, enhancing synergy among the services, and maintaining a proactive posture to counter emerging threats.

CSO Calls for Collective Action Against Terrorism, Urges Support for Armed Forces

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Peace and Security Focus Group, called for a united front against terrorism in Nigeria, urging Nigerians, particularly in the North-east, to actively support the ongoing efforts of military to tackle insurgency.

The group, based in the North-east, specifically appealed to residents of Borno and Yobe states to play a more proactive role in combating terrorism.

It stressed that the insurgency extended beyond a security concern, posing a serious threat to the region’s economic stability and long-term development.

Speaking at a community forum in Maiduguri, the organisation’s founder, Ismail Mohammed, stated that Boko Haram and similar groups often operated from within local communities, taking advantage of fear and informal networks to sustain their activities.

Mohammed warned that the continued presence of insurgents within communities had prolonged suffering for ordinary citizens, insisting that the fight against terrorism cannot be left solely to the military.

He said, “For too long, insurgents have hidden among us, carrying out attacks while innocent people bear the consequences. This is a collective responsibility. Residents must take ownership of the fight to reclaim their communities, markets, and livelihoods.”