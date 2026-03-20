  • Friday, 20th March, 2026

Aba Sports Club Braces for Enukeme as 68th President 

Sport | 7 seconds ago

All routes will converge on Aba City, a major commercial hub in Abia State for the Aba Sports Club 1926 Centenary President’s Inaugural Ball celebration slated for the club’s main hall today, Friday, March 20, 2026.

The black-tie event is to formally install Chief Nkene Louis Enukeme as the club’s 68th President and Centenary Icon, ahead of the forthcoming club’s 100 years milestone anniversary.

Special Guest of Honour at the occasion is the Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr Alex Chioma Otti who will be leading other government officials and dignitaries in the installation of the Centenary President.

Chief Enukeme has proven to be a great asset to the club since he joined in 2010 and demonstrated immense interest in the success of the club by supporting in activities physically and financially.

He became the Captain of the table tennis section, and that gave birth to the new face of table tennis section in which members are now enjoying till date.

Seeing his achievements and strides, he was called up to contest for the position of the Membership Secretary (2017-2019). A position he swiftly reformed into what exists today. 

In 2022, Chief Enukeme once more demonstrated his immense interest in the success of club by contesting for the prestigious position of the Vice President. The entire club members once more demonstrated their love for him and voted him in with maximum votes and support.

Despite completing his tenure without any stain, he has continued to support the management whenever called upon in any capacity, financially and otherwise. Once must say such rare gem definitely belongs to ASC1926 and no other place.

It could be recalled that Aba Sports Club was originally known as the Aba European Club, it provided a place for relaxation and socialization for British citizens settled in the area. Over time, it evolved to embrace diversity, admitting Nigerians and other nationals into its membership

Today, the club has shaped community life for a century, offering various recreational and sporting activities such as tennis, table tennis, squash, draught, swimming, dart, golf, billiards and snookers, gym, badminton, monopoly, jogging, and bus stop (senate) section for its members and guests.

With a commitment to fostering camaraderie and promoting healthy lifestyles, the Aba Sports Club 1926 continues to be a vibrant hub for the community and Abia State in general.

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