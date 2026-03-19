Wike: Tinubu Will Be Unbeatable in FCT in 2027

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has boasted that President Bola Tinubu would sweep the stakes in the FCT in the 2027 presidential election. Wike stated this yesterday shortly after inspecting some projects currently under construction across the FCT Satellite towns.

He said the president had gained the confidence of the people from the level of transformation under the current administration.

“It is very difficult for anybody to win an election in the FCT against Mr. President because, to them, it is surprising what they have seen in their lives,” Wike said.

He ascribed what he called the growing support to the administration’s deliberate policy of extending development beyond the city centre to rural and satellite communities.

Wike stated, “We were told clearly that there is over-concentration of development in the city, and we must go to the satellite towns.”

The minister expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the ongoing projects, and said residents’ reactions across communities inspected highlighted the positive impact of the interventions.

“You can see the happiness of the people. When the people are happy, you have no choice but to be happy,” he said.