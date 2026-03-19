Sultan of Sokoto Declares Friday as Shawwal for Celebration of Eid-el-Fitr

• Kebbi governor greets Muslims on Eid-el-fitri, pledges continued development in state

• Police, NSCDC, deploy operatives across states, urge residents to be vigilant

Michael Olugbode, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, John Shiklam in Kaduna, Fidelis David in Akure, Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto and Yemi Kosoko in Jos





The Sultanate Council Sokoto has announced Friday, March 20, as the first day of Shawwal 1447AH, following the non-sighting of the crescent that signals the end of Ramadan.

The announcement was made in a statement yesterday by the council’s Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, in collaboration with the National Moon Sighting Committee Nigeria.

The statement was signed by Sambo Wali Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

The statement said no credible reports were received from across the country confirming the sighting of the Shawwal moon on Wednesday, March 18, which marked the 29th day of Ramadan.

“Therefore, Thursday, March 19, 2026, shall be the 30th day of Ramadan 1447AH,” the committee stated.

Based on the report, Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, approved the declaration of Friday as the day for Eid-el-Fitr.

“His Eminence has accepted the report and accordingly declared Friday, 20th March 2026, as the first day of Shawwal 1447AH (Day of Eid-el-Fitr),” the statement read.

The sultan congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan and called for sustained prayers for national unity and development.

“He urges the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country,” the statement added, while also wishing Muslims Allah’s guidance and blessings.

The Islamic calendar is based on lunar observations, with the end of Ramadan determined by the sighting of the new crescent.

In Nigeria, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, led by Sultan of Sokoto, oversees the coordination of moon sighting reports through committees nationwide to ensure a uniform decision.

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, congratulated Muslims in the state on the successful completion of Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Abdullahi Zuru, Idris expressed gratitude for the people’s dedication to prayers and sacrifices. He acknowledged their resilience and support for his administration’s achievements, especially, in education, infrastructure, agriculture, and economic empowerment.

The statement said, “Governor Idris highlighted the recent distribution of Ramadan palliatives and dry season farming inputs, saying efforts were doubled compared to previous years.”

The governor said that demonstrated his administration’s commitment to improving the people’s well-being.

He reassured of his commitment to security by training volunteer youths to support the security agencies.

He said, “Hundreds of youths volunteers are being trained by a combined team of security personnel drawn from the military, police, state security service and Nigerian Civil Defence Corp.”

The governor thanked traditional rulers, Islamic scholars, All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders, civil servants, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for their cooperation and support.

He promised to sustain development programmes, and announced more initiatives to improve the people’s well-being and economic prospects.

Police, NSCDC Deploy Men Across Nigeria

Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployed their men across the federa-tion ahead of the Muslim festivities.

Sokoto State Police Command issued a security advisory urging residents to remain vigilant and law-abiding during the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.

In a press release signed by Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, the command stated that Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Tactical Commanders had been directed to intensify patrols, intelligence-led operations, and visible policing to ensure peaceful festivities.

The command expressed concern over potential security threats, particularly phone snatching, pickpocketing, and traffic offences, and advised parents and guardians to monitor their wards to prevent reckless behaviour.

Residents were urged to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or Command Control Centre on 08026451719.

Kaduna State police command also put robust security measures in place to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration across the state.

In a statement, spokesperson of the command, Mansir Hassan, said tactical commanders, intelligence operatives, and other personnel had been deployed to every nook and cranny of the state. This included Eid prayer grounds, recreational centres, markets, highways, and other strategic locations to guarantee the safety of residents before, during, and after the festivities, Hassan said.

He warned that the use of knockouts, fireworks, and other explosives remained strictly prohibited.

On its part, NSCDC announced a sweeping nationwide deployment of more than 53,500 operatives.

The directive issued by Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, was aimed at pre-empting security threats and ensuring a peaceful atmosphere before, during, and after the festivities.

The deployment spanned all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), underscoring the scale of the operation.

The directive stated, “Security presence is to be significantly heightened at identified flashpoints, including Eid prayer grounds, mosques, churches, shopping centres, motor parks, and recreational hubs.

“The corps is adopting a dual-layer strategy that combines visible policing with covert intelligence operations to deter criminal elements and swiftly neutralize any emerging threats.”

Audi, while reaffirming the corps’ readiness, stressed that security was a collective responsibility.

He urged citizens to remain alert and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting suspicious activities. He also appealed to parents and guardians to guide young people away from actions that could disrupt public peace.

As Muslims across Nigeria prepared for the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, security agencies in Ondo State deployed 4,000 personnel across the 18 council areas of the state to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free festivity.

The police and NSCDC in the state announced separate operations, detailing coordinated strategies aimed at safeguarding lives, property, and critical infrastructure before, during, and after the Sallah celebrations.

A statement by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Abayomi, said the command had deployed 3,000 officers across the state under the directive of Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, as part of proactive measures to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

The statement explained that the personnel would be strategically stationed at Eid prayer grounds, major highways, markets, recreational centres, and other public places expected to witness large gatherings.

“The deployment forms part of proactive security measures aimed at safeguarding lives and property before, during, and after the festive period,” the police boss stated.

Similarly, in Plateau State, the police command announced sweeping security measures ahead of the Sallah celebrations, including a temporary ban on commercial tricycles, popularly known as Keke Nape, across Jos Bukuru metropolis.

Commissioner of Police, CP Bassey Ewah, said the decision was part of a broader strategy to ensure a peaceful and hitch free celebration across the state.

He explained that the ban, which would take effect on Sallah Day and the day after, was aimed at preventing criminal elements from exploiting the festive period to cause unrest.

According to the police commissioner, the re-striction was not intended to infringe on the rights of residents but to safeguard life and property.

“This measure is necessary to enable the police identify and arrest criminal elements who may want to use this period as an avenue to cause tension within the state,” Ewah said.

Foundation Distributes N12m Ramadan Package, Grants to Widows, Aged in Osun

The Tunjii Salami Foundation distributed relief materials and financial grants worth N12 million to vulnerable folks in Osun.

Director of Communications, Maroof Salami, in a statement, said the intervention focused on immediate hunger relief for the elderly and long-term economic independence for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Recognising the economic pressures often heightened during festive seasons, Salami stated that the foundation prioritised the distribution of essential staple foods.

He said, “Hundreds of widows and elderly citizens, who are often the most hit by food inflation, received packages containing rice, beans, semovita, vegetable oil, and other nutritional essentials designed to sustain their households through the Eid celebrations and beyond.

“Beyond the immediate provision of food, the Tunjii Salami Foundation took a significant step toward sustainable poverty alleviation through its 2026 Zakat Empowerment Scheme.”

Salami added that 20 selected individuals were provided with seed capital to start or expand small-scale businesses.