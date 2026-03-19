IGP Disburses Over N2bn Life Insurance Benefits to 1,075 Next-of-Kin of Deceased Officers

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has disbursed over N2 billion under the Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Schemes to 1,075 beneficiaries and next-of-kin of officers who died in active service.

The cheques were presented at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, where the IGP described the gesture as a demonstration of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to the welfare of its personnel and their families.

Disu disclosed the total sum of N2,435,421,584.11 covers multiple policy years, including 2018/2019 through 2025/2026, and includes recoveries from long-outstanding insurance obligations.

He noted the initiative reflects his administration’s resolve to prioritise the welfare of officers and men of the Force.

According to him, a police institution that demands the highest level of sacrifice from its personnel must also show responsibility and compassion towards them and their families.

He added the Force would leverage modern technology to improve record management, streamline claims processing, and ensure greater accountability in the administration of welfare services.

The IGP described the ceremony as more than a routine disbursement, stating that it represents a solemn recognition of the courage and sacrifice of officers who served the nation with dedication.

He extended his condolences to the families of the deceased, acknowledging the irreplaceable loss of their loved ones.

He emphasised the fallen officers were not only members of the Force but also vital pillars of their families and communities, who carried out their duties with a deep sense of responsibility and commitment to national security.

Disu assured the beneficiaries that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to supporting the families left behind and ensuring that the sacrifices of its personnel are not forgotten.

He reiterated that efforts would be intensified to strengthen welfare frameworks, eliminate delays, and ensure that benefits are delivered promptly and transparently.

He added that the goal of his administration is to build a responsive and compassionate police institution that stands firmly by its personnel and their families in times of need.

The IGP urged officers and stakeholders to remain committed to the ideals of duty, integrity, and service, noting that the sacrifices of the fallen heroes should continue to inspire collective efforts towards a safer and more secure Nigeria.