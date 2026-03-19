Group Debunks ‘Cash-for-Rank’ Allegation Against Ex-IGP Egbetokun by Online Medium 

The Integrity Youth Alliance (IYA) has strongly condemned a recent publication by an online medium alleging the existence of a “cash-for-rank” scheme within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) under the leadership of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Danjuma Lamido, the Alliance described the report as “false, malicious, and entirely devoid of verifiable facts,” noting that it relied heavily on anonymous and fictitious sources to peddle a damaging narrative against the former IGP.

“The Integrity Youth Alliance states categorically that under the leadership of former IGP Kayode Egbetokun, there was never any verifiable ‘cash-for-rank’ practice as mischievously alleged by the online medium and its so-called sources,” the statement read.

The group emphasized that at no point were police personnel sidelined by any “sophisticated bribery scheme” as claimed, insisting that such allegations are not only unfounded but also a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of a reform-driven leadership.

“We challenge the online medium to be bold enough to name those who allegedly paid and those who were paid. It is a fundamental principle that he who alleges must prove. The continued reliance on faceless sources only exposes the weakness and malicious intent behind the publication,” Lamido added.

The Alliance further rejected claims of complicity between the former IGP and senior officials of the Police Service Commission (PSC), stressing that there was no systematic effort to block deserving officers from promotion.

“Promotions under Egbetokun’s leadership were strictly based on merit and seniority. There is no record anywhere of junior officers paying large sums of money to secure advancement, nor is there any evidence of institutionalized bribery in the promotion process,” the statement noted.

According to the IYA, Egbetokun’s tenure was marked by a renewed commitment to professionalism, transparency, and fairness within the Nigeria Police Force, which significantly strengthened internal processes and boosted morale among officers.

The group concluded by reaffirming that there was never any “cash-for-rank” culture under the former IGP, stating that his administration upheld the principles of merit and seniority in all promotion exercises.

“We urge the public to disregard the false narrative being circulated and to remain vigilant against misinformation aimed at undermining credible leadership and institutional integrity,” the statement concluded..