Firm Positions as Africa’s AI Development Academy

Bloom Academy for Artificial Intelligence (BAFAI), Nigeria’s foremost AI education institution has announced the expansion of its curriculum and facilitator faculty, cementing its role as the leading AI leadership development academy for Africa and the global south.

With a bold new suite of courses, world-class industry partners, and a mission to close the global AI skills gap, BAFAI is redefining what accessible, high-impact AI education looks like for emerging economies.

Commenting on the latest development, Founder and CEO, BAFAI Academy, Dr. Lola Olukuewu, said: “Africa and the global south do not need to wait for the world to bring AI to us. We are building it ourselves, one leader, one expert at a time. BAFAI exists to ensure that geography is never a barrier to opportunity. The future of AI must include Africa, and BAFAI is making that future a reality today.”

The latest expansion adds new courses in Agentic AI, AI Ethics, AI Research, Workflow Automation, and Data Annotation, and welcomes an expanded faculty of over ten qualified instructors drawn from across the globe.