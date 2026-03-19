Eid-el-Fitr: Enugu LG Chairman Sues for Unity, Peaceful Co-existence

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, Barr. Ugo-Ferdinand Ukwueze, has called on Muslim faithful to embrace unity, and peaceful co-existence as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

Ukwueze made the call yesterday in his Sallah message marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In his message, Ukwueze urged Muslims across the world, particularly those in Enugu State to reflect on the values of faith, sacrifice, and compassion cultivated during Ramadan, and to recommit themselves to the ideals of charity and communal harmony.

According to him, the successful completion of Ramadan signifies the triumph of discipline, devotion, and selflessness.

The council chairman reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering peaceful coexistence among people of different religious backgrounds, stressing that the strength of society lies in its diversity.

“As we celebrate this auspicious festival, I encourage us all to uphold the noble virtues exemplified during Ramadan and to channel them towards the collective advancement of our communities and the state at large,” he said.

He added that his leadership remains aligned with Governor Peter Mbah’s “Tomorrow is Here” development agenda, which prioritises inclusion, tolerance, and shared progress while also encouraging Muslims to sustain the virtues demonstrated during Ramadan and channel them towards the collective growth of their communities and Enugu State.