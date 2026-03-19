Dun & Bradstreet Earns Second Consecutive Responsible AI Certification

Dun & Bradstreet, a global provider of business data and analytics, has received the TRUSTe Responsible AI Certification from TrustArc for the second consecutive year, following an independent review of the company’s artificial intelligence governance and oversight practices.

According to a statement by the company, the certification assesses how organisations develop, deploy, and manage artificial intelligence systems, with a focus on responsible use, transparency and risk management.

“This year’s certification covers a broader range of Dun & Bradstreet’s AI-powered tools, including both client-facing applications and internal systems,” the company said.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly embedded across Dun & Bradstreet’s data and analytics platforms, supporting businesses with insights for credit decisions, risk management, compliance and market intelligence. As the use of AI expands, the company said it has strengthened its governance frameworks to ensure the technologies are deployed responsibly.

The TRUSTe Responsible AI Certification evaluates whether organisations have appropriate safeguards in place to manage the ethical, operational and regulatory risks associated with AI systems. It also reviews internal oversight processes, data governance structures and accountability mechanisms.

The company noted that the certification underscores its efforts to formalise controls around how artificial intelligence is used within its operations and products, while ensuring alignment with responsible AI principles and global data stewardship standards.