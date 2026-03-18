Otu Assures Navy of Stronger Partnership on Security

Cross River State governor, Bassey Out, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening security collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, declaring that “security remains the foundation upon which every meaningful development must stand,” as he received Commodore Shuaib Ahmed , Commandant of NNS Victory, on a courtesy visit in Calabar.

Governor Otu expressed delight at the visit, describing it as “a significant step in consolidating the enduring partnership between Cross River State and the Nigerian Navy.”

He added: “Your presence here today is not only symbolic of institutional respect but also a reaffirmation of our shared resolve to keep our state safe and secure.”

The governor stressed that peace and stability remain non-negotiable prerequisites for progress, noting that “no society can truly prosper where insecurity thrives.”

According to him, “our vision for Cross River is anchored on sustainable development, and that vision can only be realised in an atmosphere of peace, order, and collective vigilance.”

Commending the professionalism of the Navy, he stated: “We must place on record our deep appreciation for the sacrifices and discipline of officers and men of the Nigerian Navy. Your role, particularly within our maritime corridors, has been instrumental in curbing criminality and boosting confidence in our economic environment.”

Governor Otu further emphasised the importance of synergy, declaring that “security is not the sole responsibility of any single agency; it is a shared duty that requires cooperation, trust, and constant communication.” He assured the Navy that “this administration will continue to provide the necessary support to enhance your operational effectiveness within the limits of available resources.”

Governor Otu assured the naval officer that the issues raised would receive due consideration, stating, “we recognise the critical role you play, and we will continue to engage constructively to ensure that your operations are not hindered.” He concluded: “together, through sustained collaboration and shared commitment, we will build a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Cross River State.”

Earlier in his remarks, Commodore Shuaibu explained that the visit was in line with military tradition and personal responsibility. “Having recently assumed command, it is only proper that I pay my respects to Your Excellency and formally introduce myself,” he said. “It is also important that we align our operational focus with the strategic priorities of the state government.”

The Commandant expressed gratitude for the support extended to the Navy, noting that “the cooperation we have received from your administration has significantly enhanced our ability to discharge our duties effectively.” He added, “we do not take this partnership for granted, and we remain committed to sustaining it.”

Highlighting operational needs, Commodore Shuaibu stated: “Your Excellency, as security challenges evolve, there is a growing need to strengthen our infrastructure and communication systems.” He further noted, “the operationalisation of key naval facilities will greatly improve our capacity to address both legal and illegal activities within our maritime domain.”

Reaffirming the Navy’s readiness, he declared: “The Nigerian Navy stands ready, willing, and able to support the Cross River State Government in ensuring that our people can go about their lawful activities without fear.” He added: “In whatever capacity we are required, we will continue to render our services in the interest of peace and national security.”