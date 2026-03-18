God’s Kingdom Society Organises Lecture on Bible

God’s Kingdom Society (GKS) has invited the general public, especially lovers of truth and righteousness to a two-day lecture to enlighten the people on some important Bible topics. The programme, slated to hold from Friday, March 20 to Saturday, March 21, will take place at NEPA Office Ground, Aragba Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

A statement by the Convener and Coordinator Emmanuel Akporherhe and Joshua Oweibo, respectively, explained that highlights of the lecture include: free medical checks and care; free hotel accommodation for attendees and free feeding for the duration of the public lectures for all attendees. According to the statement, 10 kg bags of rice will be distributed to 500 attendees (200 to GKS members and 300 to non GKS members). Also free doctrinal tracts will be distributed to attendees.

“Topics to treated by ministers of the gospel are: God’s Kingdom The Hope of Suffering Humanity; Identifying The True Church; Are there Three Persons in one God?; Ordination of Women Pastors- Does the Bible Support it?; The Doctrine of Ancestral Curses.

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