  • Wednesday, 18th March, 2026

Exponential Conference At 10 Pushes Shift from Imitation to Authentic Leadership

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

The Elevation Church has concluded the 10th edition of its Exponential Conference with a renewed push for authentic and impact-driven leadership. 

Held at Pistis Conference Centre, the three-day  programme convened over 2,000 participants across in-person, virtual and 23 experience centres nationwide.

The organisers, via the conference, reinforced its decade-long focus on shaping leaders equipped to navigate an evolving global landscape, with emphasis on originality, cultural awareness and practical impact across ministry and the marketplace.

Themed ‘DNA: Distinctive. Novel. Authentic’, the conference challenged participants to move away from imitation-driven leadership towards identity-based influence. Plenary sessions, breakout workshops, and curated marketplace conversations were structured to bridge faith, leadership and economic relevance.

Convener and Global Lead Pastor, Godman Akinlabi, described the milestone as both reflective and demanding.

“Ten years of Exponential is not just about longevity; it is about faithfulness to a clear assignment. In a world that often rewards imitation, this is a call for leaders to rediscover their identity and lead with authenticity, conviction and purpose,” he said.

Director of Exponential Network, Debo Omotunde, noted that the platform has, over the past decade catalysed leadership development, inspired new ventures, and strengthened  capacity of leaders across sectors. 

He described the 2026 edition as a defining moment of renewal for both ministry and business leaders.

The conference featured speakers including Mensa Otabil, Sam Adeyemi, Ibukun Awosika, Cosmas Maduka, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Leke Alder, Taiwo Oyedele, Jerry Eze, David Oyedepo Jr., Yemi Davids, and Tola Odutola, alongside Global Lead Pastors Godman Akinlabi and Bola Akinlabi.

Across sessions, speakers urged participants to embrace innovation, build influence beyond institutional boundaries and apply leadership principles to economic and national development.

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