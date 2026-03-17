Transcorp Energy Wins REA–World Bank Renewable Power Project to Boost Electricity Access in Nigeria

Transcorp Energy Limited, the integrated energy development and services subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, has emerged as the successful bidder for selected lots in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the World Bank–supported Utility Enabled Projects (UEP) programme coordinated by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The company announced on Monday that the project will deploy renewable energy solutions through interconnected mini-grids designed to integrate with existing distribution networks and deliver reliable electricity to underserved communities across Abuja.

The initiative forms part of REA’s broader strategy to accelerate sustainable energy access through innovative public–private sector collaboration.

The Utility Enabled Projects programme, supported by the World Bank, aims to catalyse private sector participation in delivering decentralised renewable energy solutions that complement the national grid, improve reliability of supply, and expand electricity access for businesses and households.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Energy, Chris Ezeafulukwe, described the development as a major step in the company’s drive to scale clean energy solutions across Nigeria.

“This renewable energy project marks a significant milestone for Transcorp Energy as we continue to expand access to clean and reliable energy across Nigeria. It demonstrates our commitment to driving renewable energy growth while supporting economic development and environmental sustainability,” he said.

Ezeafulukwe added that the company, working with its consortium partners, would deliver energy solutions aimed at strengthening local economies and improving livelihoods in beneficiary communities.

In his remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, congratulated Transcorp Energy on its successful bid and reiterated the agency’s commitment to enabling credible private sector participation in Nigeria’s electrification drive.

“The Utility Enabled Projects are a critical component of REA’s strategy to empower capable private sector developers to deliver sustainable electricity solutions at scale,” he said.

Aliyu noted that Transcorp Energy’s emergence as a successful bidder highlights the programme’s ability to attract strong partners committed to advancing Nigeria’s electrification and energy transition goals through innovative solutions such as interconnected mini-grids.

According to Transcorp Energy, the deployment of interconnected mini-grids in the FCT will support Nigeria’s broader efforts to modernise its power sector by integrating renewable energy systems with existing distribution infrastructure. The initiative is also expected to reduce reliance on costly self-generation, lower energy costs for consumers, and improve power reliability.

Transcorp Energy said it remains committed to investing in sustainable energy solutions and building strategic partnerships to expand electricity access while contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.