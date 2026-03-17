  • Tuesday, 17th March, 2026

Police Discredit Terrorists’ Letter to FCT Community, Deploy Personnel

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dismissed as false a letter circulating in a community within the territory, which alleged that terrorists were planning an imminent attack.

The Command also announced the deployment of security personnel to the affected communities to prevent any possible threat and reassure residents of their safety.

In a statement, the police said they were aware of publications dated March 15 and 16, 202,6 claiming that suspected bandits had sent a letter through a student of a private school in Kungaboku Community, warning of a planned attack on the village and the neighbouring Paze community.

According to the reports, the threat was allegedly issued in retaliation for the neutralisation of a bandit commander during a recent security operation carried out by the FCT Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit in collaboration with troops of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Guards Brigade.

However, the Command said a thorough investigation into the matter revealed that the letter did not originate from any terrorist group.

Rather, the police stated that the message was the handiwork of mischief makers seeking to create fear and panic among residents of the community.

The Command, therefore, urged members of the affected communities and the public to disregard the letter and remain calm.

While dismissing the threat as false, the police advised residents to remain vigilant and security-conscious at all times.

To further strengthen security and reassure residents, the Command disclosed that personnel have been deployed in and around the affected communities to forestall any potential attack, and ensure the continued protection of lives and property across the Federal Capital Territory.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.