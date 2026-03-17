Police Discredit Terrorists’ Letter to FCT Community, Deploy Personnel

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dismissed as false a letter circulating in a community within the territory, which alleged that terrorists were planning an imminent attack.

The Command also announced the deployment of security personnel to the affected communities to prevent any possible threat and reassure residents of their safety.

In a statement, the police said they were aware of publications dated March 15 and 16, 202,6 claiming that suspected bandits had sent a letter through a student of a private school in Kungaboku Community, warning of a planned attack on the village and the neighbouring Paze community.

According to the reports, the threat was allegedly issued in retaliation for the neutralisation of a bandit commander during a recent security operation carried out by the FCT Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit in collaboration with troops of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Guards Brigade.

However, the Command said a thorough investigation into the matter revealed that the letter did not originate from any terrorist group.

Rather, the police stated that the message was the handiwork of mischief makers seeking to create fear and panic among residents of the community.

The Command, therefore, urged members of the affected communities and the public to disregard the letter and remain calm.

While dismissing the threat as false, the police advised residents to remain vigilant and security-conscious at all times.

To further strengthen security and reassure residents, the Command disclosed that personnel have been deployed in and around the affected communities to forestall any potential attack, and ensure the continued protection of lives and property across the Federal Capital Territory.