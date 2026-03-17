Gbenga Power Hosts Offa APC Stakeholders, Declares Readiness for 2027 House of Reps Race

•Says it’s his turn to serve Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency

APC chieftain and leading aspirant for the Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency, Hon. Gbenga Oyekunle (Power), has formally declared his intention to contest for the House of Representatives seat in the 2027 general elections.

He made the declaration on Monday while hosting a grand Iftar and interactive session with party stakeholders in Offa.

The well-attended gathering featured prominent figures, including the Executive Chairman of Offa Local Government, Hon. Suleiman Olatunji Laaro (Omituntun); Offa LGA APC Chairman, Hon. Nasiru Adekunle Moshood (Kunle Papa); Chairman of the Offa Descendants Union (ODU), Offa Branch, Chief Lanre Shittu; the Speaker of the Offa LG Council; APC ward chairmen; councillors; and other key party stakeholders.

Held at Avalon Hotel, the event combined spiritual reflection with political engagement, bringing together grassroots leaders and party executives across Offa LGA.

Addressing attendees, Hon. Gbenga Power stated that his aspiration is driven by a genuine desire for selfless service rather than personal enrichment. He cited his longstanding record of private interventions as evidence of his capacity to responsibly manage public resources.

“I am not vying for political office to embezzle or mismanage funds. I am going there to deliver on the mandate of the people. If one cannot invest personal resources in the people, how can such a person be trusted to judiciously manage public funds?” he said.

Highlighting his contributions, he noted that he has facilitated the construction of over 22 boreholes across communities and provided support to hundreds of households during the COVID-19 pandemic—efforts he says continue to date.

“I have passed the test of sacrifice and remain committed to serving the good people of Ifelodun, Offa, and Oyun,” he added.

The aspirant also expressed a strong sense of divine purpose, declaring that the time has come for him to represent the constituency at the National Assembly.

He assured stakeholders that his tenure, if elected, would prioritize inclusive and participatory governance, ensuring that all voices are heard in decision-making processes.

In his remarks, Offa LGA APC Chairman, Hon. Nasiru Adekunle Moshood, commended Gbenga Power for his resilience and unwavering support for the party.

“Despite several attempts to secure elective office, he has remained steadfast in his commitment to both the party and the people. Individuals like him deserve recognition. If Ifelodun and Oyun align with him, Offa will not be a hurdle,” he said.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of Offa Local Government, Hon. Suleiman Olatunji Laaro, appreciated the aspirant for organizing the Iftar gathering. He noted that while the party awaits the formal ratification of candidates, stakeholders in Offa remain committed to supporting whoever emerges as the party’s flagbearer.

The session, moderated by Prince Bola Olojoku, featured an engaging question-and-answer segment during which party leaders assessed the aspirant’s preparedness on legislative and developmental matters.

In a further demonstration of support for the party structure, Hon. Gbenga Power announced a cash donation to the APC, reinforcing his reputation as a consistent financier and loyal stakeholder within the party in Kwara State.