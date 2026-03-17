FRSC Deploys Personnel, Logistics for 2026 Eid-El-Fitri Special Patrol Operations

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, yesterday, ordered the nationwide deployment of personnel and logistics for the 2026 Eid-El-Fitri Special Patrol Operations scheduled to hold from March 17 to 22, as part of efforts to guarantee safe travels for motorists during the festive period.

The special patrol, which is in line with the corps’ statutory responsibility of ensuring safer road use across Nigeria, is designed to reduce road traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries, while ensuring free flow of traffic on major highways.

The operation will witness increased patrol visibility, strategic deployment of rescue teams, and enhanced public enlightenment campaigns to guide motorists and other road users during the Sallah celebrations.

According to the corps marshal, the period of Eid-El-Fitri celebrations is traditionally characterised by high vehicular movement across the country as Muslim faithful travel to celebrate with family and loved ones.

He stated that the corps had mobilised its operational assets to manage the expected surge in traffic and prevent avoidable road crashes caused largely by speeding, dangerous driving, overloading, use of mobile phones while driving, route violations, and other traffic infractions.

He disclosed that the corps would maintain 24 hours’ patrol operations along critical road corridors nationwide, supported by standby rescue teams, operational ambulances, tow trucks, patrol vehicles, and motorbikes to ensure prompt response to emergencies.

The operation will also involve the immediate removal of obstructions from highways and close monitoring of traffic situations to minimise delays for road users.

Mohammed stated, “This special operation will prioritise enforcement against major traffic violations, including excessive speeding, dangerous overtaking, tyre violations, lane indiscipline, road obstruction, overloading, mix-loading of passengers and goods, seat-belt violations, and operation of mechanically deficient vehicles.

“In addition, the strict enforcement will be complemented by robust public enlightenment activities to encourage voluntary compliance with traffic rules.

“As part of the operational strategy, commanding officers across Sectors have been directed to ensure full deployment of operational equipment such as patrol vehicles, advanced life support ambulances, tow trucks, radar guns, breathalysers, traffic cones, patrol bikes, and communication gadgets.

“Special Marshals have also been encouraged to participate actively in traffic control operations across various commands during the period.”