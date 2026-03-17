Former Enugu SSG Felicitates Mbah at 54

Former Secretary to Enugu State Government, Prof. Gabriel Ajah, has described Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State as a man ordained to set Enugu State on the path of irreversible transformation.

Prof. Ajah stated this in his goodwill message to the governor on his 54th birthday anniversary on Tuesday, saying the governor had etched his name in gold in annals of the State.

“On behalf of my family, I convey our warm congratulations to you on your 54th birthday. This is not just about the number of years, but the magnitude of achievements recorded in both the private and public sectors in those years.

“In particular, I am minded to state that you were preordained as our own Lee Kuan Yew to set Enugu State on the path of irreversible transformation and as a choice destination for investment, tourism, and living.

“Your Excellency, your mind-blowing accomplishments across all sectors – education, agricultural, health, and socioeconomic infrastructure in general, coupled with your speed and commitment to the revival of moribund assets have already earned you your second tenure as the governor of Enugu State,” he stated.

“May God continue to bless, keep, and imbue you with the grace as you give every fibre of your being to making life better for Ndi Enugu and making the future even brighter for posterity. Congratulations,” he stated.