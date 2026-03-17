Eid-ul-Fitr: FG Declares Thursday, Friday Public Holidays

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who congratulated the Muslim faithful across the country on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, on behalf of the Federal Government, the minister urged Muslims to uphold the core values of love, generosity, peace, tolerance and sacrifice, which define the Ramadan period.

He emphasized the need for Nigerians to reflect on these virtues beyond the fasting season as part of efforts to build a more harmonious society.

Tunji-Ojo also called on citizens, regardless of religious affiliation, to use the festive period to pray for national peace, unity and sustained progress, noting that collective responsibility remains key to the country’s stability.

He further encouraged Nigerians to celebrate responsibly and extend kindness to the less privileged, in line with the spirit of the season.

The declaration underscores the government’s continued commitment to promoting unity and peaceful coexistence in the country, as millions of Muslims prepare to celebrate one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar.