DSS Arrests Suspected Gunrunner, Recovers 832 Rounds of Ammunition in Cross River

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested a suspected gunrunner, Kelvin Ebikeniye Dugo, in Cross River State, following a foiled attempt to acquire a large cache of ammunition.

The arrest, which took place on Monday at Ivara Esu Estate in Odukpani Local Government Area, was reportedly based on credible intelligence regarding Dugo’s plan to procure 832 rounds of live ammunition.

Security sources disclosed that the suspect intended to purchase the ammunition from another alleged gunrunner, identified as Azenda Barnabas, also known as “Jagaban,” who is said to be based in Aliade, Benue State.

According to the sources, DSS operatives intercepted Dugo shortly after he received the consignment, which had been concealed in food items to evade detection. A total of 832 rounds of live ammunition and two empty AK-47 magazines were recovered during the operation.

The sources further revealed that the DSS has intensified efforts to combat illegal arms trafficking, with sustained operations being carried out across various states in the country.

“This successful operation is part of ongoing nationwide efforts highlighting DSS’ commitment to dismantling gunrunning syndicate and curbing illegal arms proliferation,” the source stated.