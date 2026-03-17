  • Tuesday, 17th March, 2026

Bellingham, Mbappe Back for Real Madrid at  Man City Tonight

Featured | 7 seconds ago

Jude Bellingham  and Kylian Mbappe have returned to Real Madrid’s squad for their Champions League last-16 second leg at Manchester City this Tuesday night. 

France striker Mbappe, 27, was diagnosed with a left knee strain at the beginning of March and has been missing from Real’s line-up since their La Liga game against Osasuna on 21 February.

Bellingham on the other hand, sustained a hamstring injury less than 10 minutes into a league game against Rayo Vallecano on 1 February and left the field in tears.

The 22-year-old midfielder had initially been expected to miss about four weeks, but the injury was found to be more significant than first thought.

It had raised doubts about his availability for England’s friendlies later this month against Uruguay.

Real travel to Manchester in control of the tie, having won the first leg 3-0 at Bernabeu last Wednesday when Federico Valverde scored a first-half hat-trick.

The margin of victory could have been greater, but City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Vinicius Jr’s penalty early in the second half.

TODAY’S UCL

(Last 16, Second leg)

Sporting v Bodo/Glimt 

Arsenal v Leverkusen 

Chelsea v PSG

Man City v R’Madrid 

WEDNESDAY 

Barcelona v Newcastle

B’Munich v Atalanta

Liverpool v Galatasaray 

Tottenham v Atlético 

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