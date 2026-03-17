15 Killed As Vigilantes, Repentant Bandits Clash in Katsina Communities 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

No fewer than 15 persons have been killed following a violent clash between local vigilantes and suspected repentant bandits in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday in Falale and Kadobe villages of the local government, was confirmed in a statement by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Mu’azu.

He said the crisis began when vigilantes from the affected communities confronted a group of repentant bandits, leading to a confrontation that left three persons dead in the initial exchange.

He explained that the development, however, triggered a violent reprisal, resulting in further casualties and escalating tensions across the two communities.

He stated that security operatives, including personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), Civilian Watch (C-Watch), alongside community leaders, swiftly intervened to contain the situation and restore order.

The commissioner noted that the coordinated response helped to prevent further loss of lives and stabilised the affected communities.

He said: “The Katsina State Government has confirmed that a violent clash occurred in Falale and Kadobe villages in Jibia Local Government Area on March 17, 2026. The incident resulted in loss of 15 lives, but security forces have since restored order and stabilized the situation.

“The vigilantes from the affected villages engaged repentant bandits, resulting in casualties of 3. The incident triggered a violent reprisal that claimed additional lives in the communities.”

While expressing concern over the incident, Mu’azu acknowledged the grief of families who lost loved ones and assured residents that efforts were underway by the state government to ensure justice for the victims.

He urged the residents of the affected communities to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as investigations continue.

He reaffirmed Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s unwavering commitment to sustaining peace in the state, noting that Jibia Local Government Area had enjoyed relative calm for over a year due to ongoing security strategies.

He further called on members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to relevant authorities, stressing that community cooperation is vital to achieving lasting peace.