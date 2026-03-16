Like Ambode, like Aiyetadiwa … harvest unfolding.

By Idowu Ajanaku

While it is quite understandable that within the political matrix, forces- both fratricidal and forward-looking- play themselves out for either self-aggrandizement or for selfless and patriotic reasons, open hatred, deep contempt, or even intense disdain for political leaders by

political jobbers should be firmly predicated on unimpeachable facts and figures. Certainly not fixated on parochial sentiments.

Unfortunately, it

is against this dark backdrop that an unbiased response to the recent article titled: “Aiyedatiwa’s years of the locusts” couched with vile vituperation, casting undeserved aspersions on Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s person comes into view.

Such sordid sentiment reminds one of a similar political scenario that played out in Lagos state, under the then newly sworn in state governor, Akunwunmi Ambode. That was back in 2015, soon after after taking the baton from his predecessor, Raji Fashola ( SAN ). There were hues and cries, doubting his capacity to deliver on his electoral promises. But Ambpde assured his critics that governance is not a 100-metre dash but a well articulated long distance race.

As fate would have it and keeping to his solemn pledge within a short span of one and a half years, his critics were spell-bound and indeed, dumbfounded by his administration’s revolutionary infrastructural development. Name it, the popular overhead bridges at Abule-Egba

and Ajah and that of the world class six-lane road leading to the Murtala Muhammed International airport. What more, the long-neglected inner roads were modernized across the state. And in response, his once hellbent critics became his praise singers!

In a similar vein, Aiyedatiwa’s infrastructural strides have started to unfold. As we speak, a 5- kilometre-road project is ongoing in each of the 18 local government areas. But that is only a tip of the iceberg. In fact, the construction of Port Ondo is on, with the bold aim to change the socio-economic trajectory of the Sunshine State.

Furthermore, the administration is quietly working on a 500,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) modular refinery that will provide jobs for thousands of unemployed youths. That will also provide the opportunity for a Free Trade Zone that will lead to the establishment of an international airport at Ilaje. That $50 billion oil project will amount to the single largest of its type in Nigeria, involving the federal government and international partners. The Ifon ceramic factory is due to be commissioned as a testament to the investment friendly atmosphere enhanced by the Ayedatiwa’s government. The legacy in formation is to transform Ondo from a mere civil service state to an industrialised state that will not only be the envy of many but the pride of the nation.

Idowu Ajanaku is the Commissioner for Information and Orientation Ondo State.

With specific regards to the allegation made by Adedayo, of the state governor channeling billions of Ondo state funds to some unnamed Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN ) for the matter in court regarding his tenure in office, for him to continue in government, it is not only spurious but lacks any evidence.

But unknown to the writer and his acolytes, Aiyedatiwa has never told anyone anywhere of such an intention. Rather, his firm focus is on delivering the dividends of democracy to the good people of Ondo state. That of course, explains the completion of the overhead bridge in Akure which was started by Rotimi Akeredolu (of blessed memory) with the inner roads across the 203 wards in the state that are ongoing. That is in addition to the frequently highlighted efforts on education, healthcare delivery, women and youth empowerment and tourism.

Also, the wild allegation that the governor has a hand on the recent attack on Adetimehin, is outrageous. For the records, though the man in question orchestrated all manner of political gimmicks and gambits to ensure that Aiyedatiwa, then as a Deputy Governor was not considered as a candidate of the APC for the governorship post, he did not oust him as the party chairman. That was unlike his predecessor who made sure that Kekemeke, the then party chairman in 2016: who was against his ambition was removed from office as soon as he became governor. Let it be known therefore, that the Governor Aiyedatiwa’s is a man of peace, not of violence, of any kind.

Much as we welcome criticism- since the current administration ‘s political paradigm is all-inclusive – such criticism should be constructive, evidence-based and devoid of base and primordial sentiments.. The criticism of political office holders as frequently expressed in public discourse, social media, and political commentary, which

often stem from perceived betrayals, incompetence, or the abuse of power sometimes miss the salient points. That is without listening to the other side of the persons involved.

Much like the former Lagos state governor, Ambode who was doubted and criticized at the beginning of his tenure, Aiyedatiwa is gradually reshaping the socio-economic landscape of Ondo state and deserves patience, mutual understanding and commendations, not opprobrium with the use of guttersnipe language, all with the aim to give a gentle dog a bad name, just to hang him out of pure hatred, which pays no one any good.