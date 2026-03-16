Korede Afolabi on Data, Automation and Building a Platform for Women in Tech

Korede Afolabi did not begin her career in data science. Yet curiosity and an analytical mindset eventually drew her into a field where data, automation and insight increasingly shape how organisations operate. Today, the UK-based data scientist is building a reputation not only for improving efficiency through analytics but also for championing mentorship and collaboration within the tech community. In this interview, she discusses with Vanessa Obioha her unconventional journey into data science, the lessons from her work in automation, and her ambition to create platforms that support professional development across industries.

What inspired you to transition into data science, especially coming from a non-data background?

Curiosity has always driven me. Even though my first degree wasn’t data-related, I found myself fascinated by the possibilities data offered to solve real-world problems. My analytical mindset pushed me to pursue a second degree in data science, and that decision opened up a path where I could combine creativity, logic, and impact.

Your master’s project tackled ATM fraud detection. How did that experience shape your approach to analytics?

Working on ATM fraud detection gave me hands-on experience with predictive analytics and anomaly detection. It taught me to look for patterns in complex datasets and build models that can proactively address challenges. While my current role is more focused on automation, those analytical skills are foundational to everything I do.

Can you share an example of how your work has improved efficiency at your current place of work?

Certainly. While automation has played a significant role in my projects, my contributions extend beyond scripting. For example, I have optimised data workflows by redesigning reporting processes and introducing data validation steps, which have improved the accuracy and reliability of our outputs. Additionally, I regularly collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify bottlenecks and implement solutions that enhance overall productivity. These efforts have not only reduced manual errors and saved valuable time, but also enabled my team to focus on strategic analysis and innovation.

March is often associated with celebrating women globally. What does being a woman in tech mean to you?

Being a woman in tech means actively contributing to a dynamic and evolving industry, where diversity, creativity, and resilience are valued. Women bring unique perspectives and strengths to the field, shaping not only technical solutions but also the way teams collaborate and innovate. My role goes beyond automation. I am involved in driving data-driven insights, solving complex challenges, and fostering collaboration across teams. The recent International Women’s Day celebration is a reminder of the progress we’ve made and the importance of continuing to empower and support women in technology, ensuring every voice has the opportunity to make an impact.

Have you faced any challenges as a woman in STEM, and how did you overcome them?

Like many women in STEM, I’ve encountered moments where I needed to prove myself or navigate biases. I overcame these challenges by staying confident, seeking out mentors, and building a supportive network. I believe that sharing experiences and uplifting each other is key to breaking barriers.

What role has mentorship played in your career, and why is it important to you?

Mentorship has been instrumental in my development. I’ve benefited from guidance and support at every stage of my journey, and I’m committed to giving back. Creating opportunities for others to learn and grow is something I’m deeply passionate about.

How do you balance your professional responsibilities with your passion for community initiatives?

Balancing my professional role and my passion for community initiatives comes down to effective time management and setting clear priorities. I regularly assess my commitments and plan ahead to ensure I can dedicate time to both my work and my outreach activities. Staying organised and being adaptable allows me to contribute meaningfully in both areas. Engaging with communities, whether through mentorship or collaborative projects, is energising and keeps me motivated. It’s important to me to remain connected to causes that inspire me, as they enrich both my personal and professional growth.

You are currently developing an initiative outside your core role. What can you tell us about it?

Yes, I’m currently in the process of building a new initiative designed to support professional development and collaboration. While I’m not ready to share specifics, my goal is to create something that will have a positive and lasting impact across various industries. I look forward to revealing more as the project progresses.

How do you approach balancing innovation with protecting your ideas, especially as you build something new?

I believe in sharing my vision and passion while being mindful of the details I disclose. It’s important to communicate the value and purpose of what I’m building, but I also take care to protect the specifics until the time is right.

How do you stay motivated and inspired in both your professional work and side projects?

I stay motivated by focusing on the impact my work can have—both within my organisation and in the wider community. Seeing results, learning new things, and collaborating with driven individuals keep me inspired.

What are your hopes for the future of women in tech, especially in the UK?

I hope to see even greater representation and leadership from women in tech. The UK has a vibrant ecosystem, and I believe that fostering inclusivity and mentorship will drive innovation and growth. I’m excited to be part of this journey and to help pave the way for future generations.

How do you see your role evolving in the coming years?

I plan to continue driving innovation at my current place of work, leveraging data analytics to solve complex challenges and improve business outcomes. Alongside my professional work, I am committed to expanding my platform for mentorship and professional development. My ambition is to contribute to a more collaborative, inclusive, and forward-thinking tech community in the UK and beyond, supporting talent growth and fostering opportunities for diverse professionals across all sectors.

Looking ahead, what are your broader hopes for your career and for the tech community in the UK?

I hope to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible through data and automation, and to see my new initiative make a meaningful difference. For the UK tech community, I look forward to greater diversity, collaboration, and opportunities for all.