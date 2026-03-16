  • Monday, 16th March, 2026

First Lady to Mothers: You Are The Heroes of The Nigerian Nation

Nigeria | 13 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has described the Nigerian women as the heroes of the nation.

In a message issued to mark this year’s 2026 Mother’s Day, Mrs Tinubu gave kudos to all

 mothers who nurture, love and shape the families saying they are the heroes of the Nigerian nation. 

The First Lady in the six-paragraph message stated, inter alia: “Today, I honour and celebrate every mother across Nigeria. Your love, care and sacrifices do not go unnoticed.

“Beyond the big sacrifices, it is the small, quiet moments that truly define a mother’s love. On this special day, we carry those moments in our hearts and say thank for the warmth and love you selflessly give.

‘To all mothers who nurture, love and shape our families, you are the heroes of our nation. 

“I implore our mothers to continue to teach and guide the children, passing down wisdom and strength that would benefit future generations.

“May we all live to enjoy the fruits of our labour over our children, grand-children and great grand-children. 

“Happy Mother’s Day.”

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