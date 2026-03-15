You Must Confront Tinubu over Killing of Nigerian Christians, UK Lawmakers Tell Starmer

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The United Kingdom’s lawmakers have urged their Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, to confront President Bola Tinubu over the killing of Nigerian Christians while the Nigerian president is in the UK for a state visit.

President Tinubu, who will be accompanied by his wife, Oluremi, will be hosted by the King and Queen at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, where they will attend a state banquet as guests of honour.

Tinubu will then travel to Downing Street to meet with Prime Minister Starmer on Thursday, marking the first state visit by a Nigerian president in 37 years.

However, the Daily Mail UK reported that MPs from the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Freedom of Religion or Belief (APPG FoRB) have written to the Development Minister, Baroness Jenny Chapman, calling on the government to pressure Tinubu to protect human rights in his country.

Nigeria ranks as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for Christians, following prolific coordinated attacks by terrorist groups, such as Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province.

According to Daily Mail UK, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Jim Shannon, who is the group’s chairman, said Nigeria must “take concrete steps to prevent the harassment, persecution and killing of Christians, while ensuring that perpetrators are investigated and prosecuted”.

The group of 209 MPs and peers expressed concern that the Nigerian state had failed to treat the attacks with the required seriousness.

They demanded the government shed light on the case of Leah Sharibu, who was one of the 110 schoolgirls kidnapped in 2018.

APPG FoRB also urged Starmer to ensure that human rights obligations become fundamental to all future diplomatic, security, and trade discussions.

It requested a response from Baroness Chapman before the state visit.

The new Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, may also pressure Mrs. Tinubu on human rights as she hosts the Nigerian First Lady at Lambeth Palace on Thursday.

Mrs. Tinubu, a Christian pastor, will attend a prayer service and be invited to preach, while her husband is Muslim.

She will also join representatives from the Church of England and faith charities that have provided support in Nigeria, such as Christian Aid, at a reception at Lambeth Palace.