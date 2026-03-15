Rep Dasuki Resigns From PDP, Joins ADC

Member representing Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency, Sokoto State, Rep Abdussamad Dasuki, has formally resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Rep Dasuki’s resignation letter addressed to the PDP chairman, Dogon Daji/ Salah Ward, Tambuwal LGA of Sokoto State, was dated March 15, 2026, officially ending his long-standing membership of the party.

In his resignation letter, Dasuki cited the protracted leadership crisis within the party, which, he said, has significantly weakened its capacity to function effectively as a leading opposition party.

According to him, the persistent internal challenges have made it difficult for the party to provide the credible and organized opposition necessary for strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

Dasuki noted that his decision was reached after extensive consultations with his political associates, constituents and well-meaning stakeholders who share his concerns about the current state of the party and the nation.

Following his resignation, the lawmaker has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC). He explained that the move will enable him to collaborate with other like-minded patriots committed to rescuing the country from its current socio-economic and political challenges.

Dasuki expressed appreciation to members of the PDP who supported him during his time in the party and reaffirmed his commitment to continue serving the people of Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency, Sokoto State and Nigeria with dedication, integrity and courage.

He also called on his supporters and constituents to remain steadfast as he begins a new political journey aimed at contributing to efforts to salvage the nation from the precipice and build a more prosperous and democratic Nigeria.